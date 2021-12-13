Ed Sheeran and Juanpa Zurita Announce Great Collaboration!

Recently, it became known that the famous singer Ed Sheeran and youtuber Juanpa Zurita prepare something incredible that undoubtedly has its millions of fans more than shocked.

With more than 10 million subscribers, Juanpa Zurita is one of the most successful YouTubers in all of Latin America, however, his talent It is not limited to the digital world.

And is that today, the artist has also proven to be a great actor and model, in addition to dared to launch a few months ago his first video game for mobile devices, called ‘SkyDive Adventure’, which focuses on one of the Juanpa’s favorite extreme sports: skydiving.

This is how, thanks to his popularity, Juanpa continues to expand his social circle and now even works with large celebrities international

It may interest you: Conspiracy theory arises that Juanpa Zurita lost his life

In this way, Juanpa Zurita is about to close the year with a flourish, since the content creator is preparing a new collaboration with one of his greatest international idols: Ed Sheeran.

Well, I think that song gave you a clue as to who I’m going to record with. He is someone that I admire, that I love his music. And we are going to record a ‘Sketch’ with him. It’s been a long time since I recorded that (Sketches) and I’m very excited, “he revealed in an Instagram storie.

Through the famous Twitter social network, Juanpa said that it will be this weekend when he shares the result of his new project with the Shape Of You interpreter.

Today we recorded with @edsheeran a sketch for you. It was good! I climb it on the weekend ”.

It should be noted that the video was recorded in Los Angeles, and it is still unknown what the theme of this new content will be.

On the other hand, Juanpa became an internet celebrity in 2013, through comedy videos on the Vine application that he shared himself.

Later, he diversified his activities by posting vlogs and entertainment videos on the YouTube platform.

Also with the creation of various campaigns in favor of humanitarian aid and with the leap in 2016 towards a career as a model for different fashion firms such as Pull and Bear, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana or Calvin Klein.

In 2015, he was chosen for the first time as icon of the year by the television station MTV Latin America, since then he has been one of the figures of the chain, presenting the awards in 2017.

Today he is also known for being a supporting actor in short films and since 2018, for playing a role in the Luis Miguel series.