It is no secret to anyone that Ed Sheeran is has become one of the best songwriters in recent years. His great musical repertoire made him famous internationally, having at his disposal a large number of lyrics that become trending topic by all Internet users who listen to his songs. Undoubtedly, Ed Sheeran looks for a way to innovate with his hits at any place, which always tries to dabble in other musical styles and does not get involved in just one.

His great eminence has catapulted him to collaborate with various world-renowned artists, among which we can mention Elton John, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello. His great impact made him creditor with a Grammy Award for his song ‘The A Team’. Later, Ed Sheeran won an award a year later for being the British artist of the moment., and in addition, he was awarded two prizes Grammy in 2014 for the song ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

A more than consecrating career for Ed Sheeran in regards to his musical boom to date; However, the artist has been questioning lately why he has never recorded a song with Adele, who recently confirmed that he returned to the stage after five years after his last tour.

Ed Sheeran gave an interview to the radio program “Carolina with Greg T in the Morning Show” while promoting his fifth studio album ‘=’, where the 30-year-old British artist expressed the following: “She never really collaborates with anyone. She’s so good at her thing that no one wants to spoil itHe declared.

Despite having commented on his reason for the not so possible collaboration with the British artist, the truth is that Ed Sheeran has known Adele for about fifteen years. and was part of its evolution in the music industry until it became an icon of the pop genre.

“In fact, I’ve known her for about 15 years. I used to go on tour with a guy named Jack Peñate. My cousin was Jack’s drummer’s housemate and she used to open up for them when she was younger. She used to sit on a stool with a bass guitar and sing, so I ended up seeing her at all these tiny little shows. “ Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran later commented: “Obviously she ended up becoming a phenomenon, and I also began to succeed about three years later, and sometimes we still see eye to eye, and it’s nice to have known someone for so long. It’s not that I know her very well but we’re both british and we have a lot in common“, He concluded.

