MTV EMA 2021: Ed Sheeran and Maluma will star in the event | Instagram

The MTV EMA 2021 awards are already here and without a doubt the best singers will seek to win in the different categories, so we will tell you when and where to see the long-awaited awards, so keep reading to find out everything.

The MTV chain is making the last details of the twenty-eighth gala of delivery of its Europe Music Awards (EMA), the branch with European headquarters of its famous musical awards, which tomorrow Sunday will feature Ed Sheeran, Maluma and Imagine Dragons, among other artists.

The ceremony, which this year will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in the Hungarian capital, recovers overtones of post-pandemic normality, with live performances and an audience present after the forced virtual and canned edition of 2020.

This is how, on the part of the acts that will cover the event, this Saturday will have its already traditional World Stage concert in the open air.

It will be in the privileged environment of the Budapest Heroes Square, with several local groups and the American band OneRepublic as the main protagonists.

Then on Sunday, it will be the turn of the awards, with Justin Bieber as the main favorite with a total of eight nominations, followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X, with six nominations each, and Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI , with five.

In addition, as if that were not enough, all of them are nominated for “Best local artist” in their respective regions.

It is worth mentioning that in Spain, the winner of this category will come out of the group of candidates made up of Aitana, C. Tangana, Pablo Alborán, Ana Mena and Colectivo Da Silva.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Rosalía could win another award, that of best Latin artist, if he manages to win over Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro and Shakira.

The latter could even go home with two astronaut trophies, if they are proclaimed winners in the categories of revelation artist in the case of the Puerto Rican and, in the case of the Colombian, in the one with the best collaboration.

The truth is that if the MTV galas stand out for something, it is for their spectacular performances, which in this edition will be performed by Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons with JID, Maluma, the Italians Måneskin, Kim Petras, YUNGBLUD, Griff, Girl in Red and the host of the show, Saweetie.

In addition, there will be several celebrities who will attend to deliver the awards, such as the model Winnie Harlow and the artists Rita Ora, Ryan Tedder and Olly Alexander, leader of the Years And Years band and outstanding ambassador of the LGTBQ + collective.

Date and time: Sunday, November 14, 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) Transmission: MTV (cable), Pluto TV Platform