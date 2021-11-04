11/03/2021 at 20:16 CET

Artur Lopez

The former coach of Bournemouth, Eddie Howe, sounds to occupy the bench of Newcastle United before the refusal of Unai Emery. Although the Spanish coach of Villarreal admitted at a press conference that he had not rejected the interest of the magpies, later He confirmed in a statement that he would continue as Villarreal manager.

Therefore, Newcastle will have to turn the page in casting to succeed Steve Bruce as manager. Although names with cache sound like the Belgium coach Roberto Martínez or Paulo Fonseca, formerly of Roma, a cheaper and closer option, Eddie Howe’s, is gaining more strength according to the talkSPORT portal. However, Football Insider points out that they have not yet reached a full agreement.

The British manager has the achievement to his credit of having spearheaded Bournemouth’s prime, a climb from League Two to the Premier League in Howe’s eight years at the Championship club. In fact, he received the Football League’s best manager of the decade award, spanning England’s second to fourth divisions, for his work with Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe, who left the English team in August 2020, does not enjoy the international flash of other hopefuls for the magpies bench. But the ‘magpies’ occupy the penultimate position of the Premier League. The sole economic injection and the arrival of level footballers will not save the magpies from the jaws of decline. The club needs a hard-working coach who brings out the best version of his players from a recognizable game. That’s where the figure of Howe comes in, a shadowed star.