Despite the fact that Eddie Redmayne received great critical support and even an Oscar nomination for his work on The Danish Girl, he now regrets having participated in the film. The actor referred to it as “a mistake,” not because the experience of working on Lily would have been pitiful, but because he now understands that his choice for the role reduced the rare opportunities that a true transgender actress may have received.

On this subject there had already been some controversy in the past, however, Redmayne had never referred to it until now. While chatting with The Sunday Times he confessed that if Tom Hooper’s movie were made to this day, he would definitely turn down the role.

“No, I don’t think I would accept it now,” he replied. “I made that movie with the best of intentions, but I think it was a mistake. The biggest discussion about casting frustrations comes from many people not having a chair at the table. There has to be a leveling, otherwise we will continue with these debates.

In The Danish Girl Eddie Redmayne plays the painter Lili Elbe, who later becomes a woman, being one of the first transgender women to undergo an operation that seeks to reassign sex. His wife in the film is played by Alicia Vikander, an actress who had already referred a few words to this controversy, which she called a “learning experience.”

ADVERTISING

For his part, Redmayne made clear his support for the LGBTQ community months before, when the transphobic comments of the British J. K Rowling made all the headlines. The protagonist of the Fantastic Animals saga, written by Rowling, released a statement in which he disapproved of the author’s words and in which he expressed his full support for transgender people:

“As someone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I want to make it absolutely clear where I am. I don’t agree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community, but I know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities that all too often results in violence and abuse. They just want to live their lives in peace, and it’s time to let them do it.

Eddie Redmayne won the Academy Award for The Theory of Everything a year before being nominated again for his work on The Danish Girl. He is preparing to premiere the third installment of Fantastic Animals and also recently announced his return to the theatrical stages of the West End, with the production Cabaret.

Source: Cinepremiere