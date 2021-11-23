In recent years, and with the new and well-deserved attention given to their rights, the participation of transsexual people in cinema has been reassessed. Not only does it talk about actors and actresses looking for opportunities, it also analyzes the representation they have in the stories we see on the big screen. This has sparked a wave of debate, criticism, and exposure that Hollywood is trying to understand. Not long ago Scarlett Johansson decided not to star in the story of a trans man after the criticism she received. Now Eddie Redmayne, who was nominated for an Oscar for playing one of the best-known trans figures in history, is also joining the conversation.

Keep reading: Alicia Vikander supports criticism of The Danish Girl and says that trans actors should play cisgender characters

Eddie redmayne won the Oscar for Best Actor for The Theory of Everything – 79% and since then he has been on the lookout for other great prizes. Although the actor’s wave of popularity is not currently at its highest point, he is still at the forefront of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them saga – 73% and continue to find great roles that drive their career. Beyond his talent and having this job, Redmayne is also an activist who supports various causes, including the LGBTQ movements. When questioned about JK Rowling’s statements, the actor took a very clear stance in support of the community.

In that sense, and now that several years have passed, Redmayne has had the opportunity to re-evaluate the decisions he has made throughout his career and speak frankly about those moments where he admits that things did not turn out well, as in Destiny. of Jupiter – 26%, and those who would change, such as playing Lili in The Danish Girl, directed by Tobe Hooper and where he worked with Alicia Vikander.

In an interview for The Sunday Times (via Variety), Eddie redmayne for his participation in the biopic and he commented:

No, I wouldn’t accept it now. I made the movie with the best of intentions, but I think it was a mistake.

Although many believe that it is until now that people demand more LGBTQ visibility in the cinema, the truth is that even then they thought the same. When the news about the adaptation of The Danish Girl Various community groups asked that the casting take trans actors into account. In the end, when the actor was confirmed in the role, there were several complaints, they were simply not as shared in networks as is currently the case.

You may also like: Fantastic Beasts: Ways Warner Bros. Can Save The Prequels To The Harry Potter Franchise

Redmayne took advantage of this to remind himself that there is still a long way to go to ensure genuine fairness within the industry:

The most important discussion about casting frustration is because many people don’t have a chair around the table. [no tienen vez ni voto]. There has to be a unification, otherwise we will continue with these debates.

Is it a belated attempt on the part of the actor to look good in front of the public? It doesn’t seem like it, what it does seem is that the actor understands that there is a context in reality that inevitably affects what we see or not see in film, television and the rest of the media. In that sense, his talent has nothing to do with it and he could still be very proud of what he accomplished as an actor.

The first reaction of people is that an actor can play any role and that it is not fair that many now have to reject similar roles or admit that it was a mistake to do so. The matter is not so simple, because this position does not apply in reality for the LGBTQ community or for racial minorities, who do not find fair treatment or the same opportunities in the middle. In the end, trans people are limited to taking the roles of trans people, so when a cisgender actor arrives and does his job and is awarded for it, the disadvantage is noted and the fact that giving life to characters is still applauded. “Risky,” as Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger were warned at the time by Secret on the Mountain – 87%. If the world were fair and trans people had the same opportunities, it would honestly apply that actors can play whatever role it is.

Do not leave without reading: Pixar is looking for a trans girl to star in its next movie