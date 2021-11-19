The Political Coordination Board of the Senate of the Republic, which is chaired by the senator Ricardo Monreal Ávila, gave awards to Edison Omar Reynoso Sandoval, known as “Eddy Reynoso”, for his extensive career in support of boxing and national sports, and the super champion, Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez.

Also in the tribute were the father of Eddy Reynoso, José “Chepo” Reynoso; as well as the president ofl World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman.

In his 20 years of professional career, the renowned Zacatecan coach has 35 world championships in 13 different world boxing associations; in addition, he trained the boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, current WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super middleweight world champion.

By awarding the award to Eddy Reynoso, the senator Ricardo Monreal Avila revealed that this is the first time that the Senate Political Coordination Board has recognized a boxing coach for his career, leadership and promotion of Mexican sport.

He indicated that the history of Eddy and his father is an example of the culture of effort, which helped him to train the “Canelo Álvarez”, the only Mexican who has concentrated four world titles.

THEY RECOGNIZE HIS ALTRUISTIC WORK

In addition, the legislator highlighted the altruistic work of Reynoso Sandoval, because it constituted the “Foundation Eddy Reynoso, a KO for childhood cancer ”, which helps children with cancer who do not have the means to pay for their treatments.

“This venue always opens its doors to exceptional Mexican women and men,” he said, which is why this tribute to Eddy Reynoso, who he called a champion coach, is highly deserved.

In his speech, Eddy reynoso He thanked the senators of the different Parliamentary Groups who attended the event, for the recognition of his career at the forefront of professional boxing.

“It has been difficult to be where we are, but I am proud of the work, I dedicate it to my two daughters and my family, but it is also a pride to represent Mexico as a coach who started from the bottom,” he said.

Thus the moment in which the Senator @RicardoMonrealA delivers the awards to @CANELOTEAM AND @Canelo pic.twitter.com/Su5rRkUkex – Mike García 🥊 (@ Mikegc16) November 18, 2021

Reynoso Sandoval He extended the recognition to the help that his parents gave him, who, from an early age, brought him closer to boxing.

Among the champions that Reynoso has trained are Óscar “Chololo” Larios, Javier “Chatito” Jauregui, Yazmín “Rusita” Rivas, Rigoberto “El Español” Álvarez, Janeth “Cuisilla” Pérez, Esmeralda Moreno, José “Tecuala” Argumedo, Oswaldo “El Gallito” Novoa, Zulina “La Loba” Muñoz, Julio César “El Rey” Martínez, Luis “Panterita” Nery, Óscar Valdez and Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sánchez.