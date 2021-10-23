James bond He is one of the most relevant characters in the cinema and his stories will continue to find a way to adapt to the new times and the new audience. Frankly, it’s hard to think of a world where 007 tapes are no longer being made, especially after Daniel Craig managed to revitalize the franchise and put a decent close with No Time to Die – 83%. Now that this cycle has come to an end, fans have not stopped proposing names to replace the agent; However, little has been said about which directors might be up to the task.

Keep reading: James Bond Producers Defend 007 Quantum From Criticism And Say It’s Very Important

Although Edgar Wright is best known for his famous Cornetto trilogy, which includes Despair of the Dead – 92%, Hot Fuzz: Super Cops – 91% and A Night At The End Of The World – 89% the director has successfully managed to enter other genres, always maintaining his particular style. For example, although the adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex Of The Girl Of Your Dreams – 82% was not that popular at the time, now it is considered a cult film and is quite loved by the public. On the other hand, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93% won the applause of the critics, who began to see in Wright an original creator and with much to say.

The mystery of Soho – 80%, a psychological thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy that made a very good impression during their time in Venice, will shortly be released worldwide. The fact that Edgar wright taking risks to tell these stories makes him an artist to be followed in the footsteps, and he himself has so many ideas to approach something like James bond it could definitely be very exciting.

This is not mentioned lightly; in a talk for the podcast Happy. Sad. Confused (via The Playlist), Wright himself admits that the idea of ​​directing a 007 film is something that excites him and is even a national affair:

You have to understand, in the UK, a James Bond film is the equivalent of England being in the finals. There is a lot of national pride for Bond.

He, like many fans, has also thought of several names who could keep the role and gave his opinion on Tom Hardy and Michael Fassbender, who are among the most popular:

Look, this is nothing against Tom Hardy or Michael Fassbender, but when I hear their names circulating around I think: “Ahh, to me that is very similar to Craig” Because we just saw a very tough Bond.

You may also like: Venice 2021: Last Night In Soho, by Edgar Wright, already has first reviews

The director admits that if Barbara broccoli and Michael G. Wilson They are looking for him for the franchise, he already has an idea of ​​what he could propose, and assures that he would move away from the vision that Craig represented in a formidable way:

Daniel Craig left such an indelible mark on that franchise that I think we have to go in a slightly different direction. Because I don’t think anything will be gained by continuing in the same vein, and I think it would certainly be interesting to try and… I mean, I have a vision. [sobre Bond], and if they ever ask me, I’ll sell it to them, so I’m not going to say it, but when I see some of the names circulating, I can’t imagine them and they look like Daniel Craig II.

Edgar wright He did not reveal his proposal, nor the name of his favorite actor for the position, but he did clarify that he has a theory about how the different versions of work work. James bond. According to him, the deliveries can be “milk chocolate” (lighter) or “dark chocolate” (with a more serious and mature tone). The creator explains:

Dark Chocolate, Sean Connery; milk chocolate, Roger Moore; dark chocolate, Timothy Dalton; milk chocolate, Pierce Brosnan; dark chocolate, Daniel Craig. He’s begging for another milk chocolate Bond; that’s my theory.

The producers of the franchise recently clarified that they do not plan to discuss the new actor until next year, because for now they prefer to focus on Craig’s farewell. In the same way, they assured that they have no interest in making spin-offs of the characters or this universe, nor do they plan to change the origin or gender of the character. With the renewed success of these installments it will surely not be long before details on the new version are released.

Do not leave without reading: Tom Hardy responds to rumors that he will play the next James Bond