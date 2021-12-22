The indie developer Midgar studio, in collaboration with the editor Dear villagers, has announced the physical release date for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 of his successful JRPG Edge Of Eternity. Console versions will benefit from all current and future updates and fixes that the PC version got. Additionally, all console and PC versions will receive a Japanese dub on February 10, 2022.

In a world torn apart, the people of Heryon wage a desperate war against a mysterious invader. As this conflict, which opposes magic and technology, grows to cataclysmic proportions, a new threat emerges from the battlefield. Fight epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene on their quest for an all-consuming cure for Corrosion and save Heryon’s world.

Edge Of Eternity It has been developed by a small independent team based in the South of France. The game was made possible by the more than 4,000 fans who supported the game through a successful Kickstarter campaign. The crowdfunding was so successful that Midgar Studio was able to work with legendary JRPG composer from Chrono Trigger Yasunori Mitsuda.

“Bringing this JRPG world to life has been a tremendous labor of love,” said Jeremy Zeler, founder of Midgar Studio. “I am looking forward to bringing this experience to console gamers who have been so patient with our team. I think the wait will be worth it.

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.

FEATURES Combat system with depth and strategic ability: outsmart your enemies in epic turn-based tactical combat. Use the environment to lure them into traps, outsmart them and flank them to deal massive damage. Build your team and upgrade it using powerful crystals to unlock unique combinations of abilities and power-ups. Charismatic Cast of Characters – Meet extraordinary companions, each with their own unique personalities and attributes. Discover their dreams, flaws, hopes and what haunts them as the adventure progresses. A Wonderful World to Discover – Travel through the unique and ethereal environments of Heryon and discover its ancient secrets. Stunning soundtrack from the composer of Chrono Trigger & Xenoblade Chronicles: Heryon comes to life thanks to a sublime tune created by industry legend Yasunori Mitsuda. It will be translated into Spanish: Thanks to the collaboration with Ramón Méndez, Alba Calvo, Francisco Molina and David Martínez, Meridiem Games has participated in this great update with the Spanish localization of Edge of Eternity.

Edge Of Eternity It is now available to reserve in most stores in our territory for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The launch date of the game will be February 10.