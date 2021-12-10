The CES show has designated four Edifier products to its 2022 award-winning list: NeoBuds Pro, MP230, MC500 and MP100 Plus.

CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition that honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and honors the highest rated in each.

Edifier products featured include one of the world’s first high-resolution certified headphones, the brand’s first live streaming sound console, with integrated mixer and sound card, a classic and elegant portable speaker system, and a Fashionable compact speaker developed for active youth.

Edifier NeoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones (with Active Noise Cancellation – ANC)

It is the first ANC wireless headphones with Hi-Res Audio certification; they are also LDAC certified with lossless codec transmission. These headphones offer superior sound quality and active noise cancellation performance of up to 42 dB.

Active call noise cancellation via six built-in microphones; It can process the voice and remove unwanted surrounding noise. 24 hours of playtime. IP54 for resistance to dust and sweat. Users can select their ideal mode based on different types of music and scenarios, as well as control settings through the mobile app.

Edifier takes advantage of innovative digital “Active Crossover” technology to process sound through active crossover bi-amping. It’s a custom-engineered dynamic driver that captures exceptionally deep bass, while the balanced armature delivers pure highs. In short, a high-quality acoustic experience.

Edifier MC500: Live Streaming sound system

Continuing to develop new products over the past 25 years, Edifier announces its first live streaming sound system. Live streaming platforms present their own problems in terms of sound control; Edifier’s MC500 solves these problems through a combination of features and a rugged, aesthetic design.

Edifier MP100 Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker

It is a loudspeaker developed for the young segment, those who like outdoor activities and have an urban style. Its lightweight casing is made of tough waterproof fabric and robust TPU material to achieve IPX7 water resistance. Perfect for various outdoor activities. Its multi-colored fabric can establish a closer relationship and connection with users, while its carefully designed size and lateral curves make it very comfortable to hold and carry.

Edifier MP230 – Portable Bluetooth Speaker

It combines a classic and elegant design with modern audio functions to offer the user a unique listening experience. Edifier combines our 25 years of audio technology expertise with leading Bluetooth wireless technology to offer users a new experience. The MP230 is very portable and can be easily used in a variety of environments.

