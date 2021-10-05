With the most advanced technologies to generate an immersive experience and great comfort for loooong gaming sessions.

Edifier G2 II: evolution of the famous Edifier gaming headphones

With virtual 7.1 surround sound, the G2 II headphones offer 360 ° sound effects for a fully immersive gaming experience. Their precise sound positioning makes fashion games ‘come to life’, pinpointing exactly where the sound is coming from. This ensures the advantage in complex game situations, improving the user experience.

The latest generation 50mm composite driver unit produces clear sound and powerful sonic performance at low frequencies. This controller, combined with the professional e-sports equipment setting, optimizes playing styles.

In terms of design, it is ergonomic and lightweight (only 266 grams) and the headband reduces pressure on the head to ensure a more comfortable fit. The design of the headphones, which uses soft artificial leather, also ensures long-term use. The G2 IIs are equipped with a USB connector for easy connection with computers and laptops.

With detachable noise-canceling microphone for seamless gaming and dynamic RGB lighting effects.

Edifier G1: simple design for superior quality

The G1 SEs feature digital decoding chip technology, which provides precise sound positioning, offering an immersive gaming experience. The upper bracket adopts a hollow design, effectively reducing sweat and heat during long time use. In addition, for better sound insulation, the inner cavity of the earmuff adopts an arc-shaped slope; This design makes the back of the earmuff fit more closely, prevents sound leakage, and provides a good experience.

The G1s feature a highly sensitive anti-noise microphone and a smooth rod design, which can be freely adjusted through 360o. During a call, they can effectively filter out ambient noise, pick up the sound clearly, and deliver a smooth voice call. With 40mm neodymium drivers and in-line control to comfortably adjust volume and mute the microphone.

Edifier GS02: versatility and 7.1 sound

This sound card is aimed at gamers looking to improve the audio on their computer or game console, but at a very low price. It is compatible with PC and Sony PlayStation 4, in a plug-and-play way.

Edifier’s GS02 comes with support for 7.1 surround sound with a professional grade C-Media CM-108 sound processor consisting of two DAC units, a dedicated headphone amplifier, built-in noise reduction function, and a sample rate of 48 / 44.1 kHz audio. Audio playback and recording is transformed into an optimal sound experience. It is also equipped with a TRRS audio connector, through which audio signals are kept clean and voice recordings are kept noise-free.

Thanks to the physical microphone switch and a volume knob, the Edifier GS02 provides quick access and full control on the go; allows you to change the volume just by reaching the devices, without the need to return to the main window to adjust the volume.

