Its multiple inputs and overall performance are an invitation to these S3000 Pro to accompany any sound source in your home. In all cases, great audio quality is assured.

Why look at an audio system consisting of two speakers instead of a single speaker or a sound bar? The key is that each user chooses the system that best suits or likes them. Of course, the S3000 Pro are postulated, as a starting point, from a very careful physical design, a very easy management of its options and a flexibility and versatility typical of high-level equipment.

Design

Its manufacturing process has a high manual, artisan component, which is noticeable at first sight and touch in its cherry wood finish. The body of each speaker is made of 21mm thick MDF, which affects both its stability and overall resonance.

They include an infrared receiver and a source indicator on the right speaker, which works with the included remote control. Both speakers are powered individually; the right acts as a controller for both and is also presenting the input connectivity panel.

Yes, they come standard with a very good infrared remote control despite being made of plastic. It presents all the controls for the speaker: power, volume and source selection as the most relevant options.

Inside

The S3000 Pro are true active design loudspeakers, as each element contains its own amplification from a digital crossover arrangement. They have two amplifiers per cabinet, with a 6.5 ”aluminum mid / bass driver unit delivering a real 120 watts. The 1 ”tweeters deliver 8 watts from a flat diaphragm device. A piece of equipment that makes use of the digital signal processing (DSP) system.

Also noteworthy are the PCM 5242 DAC chip (supporting a 24-bit / 192 Hz input sample rate and an impressive signal-to-noise ratio of up to 114 dB), a multi-core xCore processor from XMOS, and dual-core processing chips. professional audio per channel TI TLV320AIC3268 or the high hardness aluminum alloy diaphragm. The fully active system houses a TPA3251 chip for theoretical maximum power amplification of up to 175 watts. All of them and how they work together makes this sound system look Hi-Res certified.

Edifier offers four different listening modes: Monitor, Dynamic, Classic and Vocal, the default being Classic.

Connectivity

It is another of its strengths: Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD, digital, coaxial, fiber optic and two analog USB inputs. Analog connections are balanced and unbalanced for, for example, connecting directly to Hi-Fi equipment.

The Edifier S3000 Pro are based on real true wireless technology: the left and right boxes communicate through a professional level wireless transmission (KleerNet) with an ultra bandwidth and from two frequency bands (5.8 and 5.2 G). The system records the distance between the two speakers and adjusts them to operate with full correction.

699 euros (price as of December 2021)

www.edifier.com www.zococity.es

Gadget opinesThe Edifier S3000 Pro are presented as highly recommended equipment for all those music fans who are looking for a set of speakers for their entertainment center with a great capacity to please, even to make an impact. They sound great, with the entire tonal range very well balanced. They are not preciously small (23.2 x 35.6 x 26.8 cm) or light (10.6 kg each) but precisely those values ​​are directly proportional to the audio quality they are capable of generating. They offer a substantial footprint, with almost zero digital signal loss.

We found three keys on which the S3000 Pro can compete with an advanced-high-end soundbar without any qualms. First, the bass. Although they do not include a subwoofer (although it is possible to add a stand-alone one), the truth is that these Pro produce sensational bass. They provide depth, control and detail at magnificent levels. Indeed, they recreate subwoofer-type bass with great reliability. Where other speakers distort bass at high volume levels, the S3000 Pro does so with accurate reproduction at all decibel levels. Unless you love hyper-vitaminized bass, we don’t think you need to hook up a subwoofer; That being said, you can always turn up the bass dial on the back of the speaker.

Second, the means: they never sound confusing and they fit perfectly with the aforementioned bass. And third, the treble. Its tweeters sound excellent, refined, with impressive response. They reproduce voices with clarity, depth and realistic timbre.

The Edifier S3000 Pro are therefore a very convenient spouse for the television and, of course, for series and movies. Gadgets? The great advantage of these Edifiers over a single element equipment is that they generate an absolutely true stereo image.

The decoding carried out from a source connected via USB can cause misgivings. It seems that there is more processing than desired but, in any case, we are talking about a barbarian level of quality.

KleerNet wireless technology offers impressive stability between the two speakers, regardless of the distance from each other. Minimal interference, almost non-existent latency and very low bandwidth consumption.

When it comes to listening modes (preset equalizations), the truth is that there are no consistent differences between them; It depends more on the content itself that is reproduced. In this sense, we have not liked that, every time you turn on the speakers, by default they start in Classic mode and the same volume level with which you previously turned them off. Have no memory?

In short, the Edifier S3000 Pro are active speakers perfect for a medium-large room, they have a magnificent selection of inputs and functions, and they always generate a very high audio quality. All these virtues at a really surprising price; for the competitive, of course. Whether in front of an individual speaker or a sound bar, they can compete face to face with equipment with a much, much, higher price.