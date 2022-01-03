

On January 6, 2021, the assault on the Capitol occurred.

Photo: Roberto Schmidt / . / .

A third of Americans believe that there may be situations that justify violent action against the government. This record number of people who say they accept an armed uprising is one of the fearsome consequences of the presidency of Donald Trump.

The result of the survey by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland is extremely worrying as it marked almost a year since the violent takeover of Congress by a mob of Trump supporters to prevent Congress from ratifying the electoral victory of Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Distrust of the federal government is part of the American idiosyncrasy built around staunch federalism. The fear of intervention from Washington is a constant among Republicans and conservatives who see – when it suits them – foreign interference in their local values.

To this must be added the widespread interpretive abuse that the Second Amendment protects the possession of firearms. Personal and home defense is the number one reason for purchasing a revolver. Protection against a supposed tyrannical government is the answer to acquiring the popular assault rifles, known for their deadly effectiveness in the regular killings that occur in our country.

Less than 50% of Americans are known to own the majority of the guns on the street. A minority of these are those who are armed to the teeth. Many of them integrate nationalist militias such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers among others. Several of its members are still imprisoned for the takeover of Congress.

The tendency to see a violent alternative has increased in recent times. A 2015 poll found no significant partisan divisions when it comes to the issue of justified violence against the government. The new poll identified a sharper rise on the right – with 40% of Republicans and 41% of independents saying it may be acceptable. This opinion is shared by 23% of Democrats.

To all this we must add that only 3% accept that a president who does not recognize his defeat or cancels the elections justifies violence. It is ranked 11 out of 12 responses. Before that there are subjective vaguenesses such as the first of a tyrannical government (22%) or a socialist government (4%) that anyone can claim.

The poll shows a tinderbox for democracy right now amidst the excess of weapons, misinformation, fanaticism, the vile exploitation of fear and electoral distrust fueled by Trump. Addressing this threat is the goal in 2022.