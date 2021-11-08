

Democratic Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, won.

Photo: Spencer Platt

If last Tuesday’s elections were bad news for the future of the Democrats, the attitude assumed by the Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey of not acknowledging his defeat, is a worse omen for American democracy.

Two governorates, New Jersey and Virginia, were up for grabs last Tuesday. In the first, the Democratic governor Phil Murphy obtained 50.9% of the votes against 48.3% of the challenger Jack Ciattarelli. In the second, Republican Glenn Youngkin obtained 50.7% against 48.6% of former governor Terry McAuliffe.

The two results are similar. The difference is in the attitude of the defeated. The Democrat quickly recognized it, while the Republican still resists until, he says, all the votes are counted. In New Jersey there is no automatic count, but there is a lawsuit at each site.

Ciatarelli explains his refusal to concede defeat so that his followers “do not fall victim to conspiracy theories.” In fact, it is precisely with this procedure that he gives free rein to speculation.

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the Republican’s victory in Virginia and questioned his defeat in New Jersey. As the polls had Ciatarelli down, murky maneuvers were already predicted, which were confirmed with defeat. In other words, if the Republicans win the election is fair, if they lose there were traps.

This election showed that Trump’s aberrant sore-loser attitude is normalizing within the Republican Party. It is already part of an electoral strategy to question electoral integrity if it is lost.

Republicans have been denouncing electoral fraud for some time without evidence, whether the dead or the undocumented vote. But only now is the result directly contested.

Republican legislatures continue to pass electoral laws that discourage participation and disempower the voter in the event of an adverse outcome.

As if that were not enough now in the secretary of state elections in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan – among others – there are candidates backed by Trump who support the theory of the “Big Lie” of electoral theft. If they win, those states will lose electoral independence.

State elections to elect electoral authorities were rarely important. It was enough to apply the law. Today several of these officials need protection from threats to their lives from Trump supporters for not giving the Republican victory last year.

According to polls, two-thirds of Republicans believe that Biden lost the presidential election. The Big Lie is a living threat against the pillar of democracy such as electoral credibility.