

Small businesses receive increased attention from the Biden-Harris Administration.

Photo: Stephanie Keith / .

For 21 years, it has been established throughout the country that the day after Black Friday is dedicated to highlighting the thrust of small businesses in the economy.

This Saturday the 27th in particular should help us shake hands with a sector hit hard by the pandemic, which for months struggled to stay afloat. Many succeeded, unfortunately others did not, and there is the same that not even with federal, local or state aid they have yet been able to operate one hundred percent as they did before the crisis.

The corner bodega, the watchmaker, the shoemaker, the retail store, the typical restaurant, the newsstand, the beauty parlor, the barbershop, the botany, etc., are local businesses that are part of the DNA of our neighborhoods .

They are generators of employment in the neighborhood where we are raising our children. They are what give life to the sector where we live. In addition, their owners are generally small minority entrepreneurs.

As a community, we have to consume the local, let’s go around our neighborhood and stock up on the products that small businesses offer us.

According to the Federal Small Business Agency (SBA), last year total projected spending recorded among consumers who shopped at independent retail stores and restaurants on small business Saturday reached an estimated $ 19.8 billion. of dollars.

There are currently more than 32.5 million small businesses nationwide. And about half of all American workers are employed by a small business or own a small business, and two out of three of the net new jobs are created by small businesses.

As we emerge from the pandemic and return to normal, let’s promote this Saturday and throughout the Christmas season the recovery of our small stores. They are businesses that without local consumption are destined to fail. When a store closes, we all lose.

On their side, local governments also have a responsibility with these small entrepreneurs. More programs are needed to facilitate loans and grants.

At the federal level there are still funds available for certain businesses but many times the cumbersome bureaucratic procedure discourages the small businessman from accessing the aid. Aggressive campaigns are needed not only for information but also for free advice to request the resources. Save Small Businesses!