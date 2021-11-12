The parades, tributes and recognitions this week have been the general trend in various parts of the country to acknowledge the contributions of those who were once part of the Armed Forces to defend the safety and freedom of the American people.

And it is not that it is wrong to celebrate Veterans Day, but it is also the opportune moment to emphasize that there is still a great debt outstanding with many of them, particularly the military of minorities and immigrants.

The lack of decent housing, unemployment, deportations, high suicide rates, are just a few examples of the vicissitudes that many veterans go through. It is no secret to anyone that some of these chronic problems have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to figures from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, 37,252 veterans were homeless in January 2020. Veterans’ homelessness increased in 19 states and Washington, DC, with the largest increases in California, Nevada and Delaware. California accounted for 31% of all homeless veterans in the country.

When it comes to the workforce, among the 581,000 unemployed veterans in 2020, 54 percent were between the ages of 25 and 54, 41 percent were 55 or older, and 5 percent were between the ages of 18 and 24.

When it comes to mental health, the suicide rate among the United States military is nearly double that of the general population. In 2019 alone, more than 6,000 veterans took their own lives. In several reports, veterans have mentioned that despite the existence of aids, certain barriers persist when it comes to seeking health care services, including, among other things, the difficulty of reaching medical facilities due to their inconvenient location or lack of transportation. , fear of requesting time off from their jobs, and discrimination due to the stigma surrounding mental illness.

It is precisely this post-traumatic stress that has taken a heavy toll on immigrant veterans who took refuge in alcohol or drugs and committed crimes. There they are on the other side of the border fighting a battle to return to the country that they once defended and that now they feel has turned its back on them.

If the aid programs were more efficient, accessible and personalized, another would be the reality for the 20 million ex-military in the United States. It is time to provide comprehensive care. You have to train them, reinstate them to good jobs, you have to take care of their mental health. We cannot leave them to their own devices. Now they are the ones who need the country to defend them.