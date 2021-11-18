

Phase 2 of the ‘Build Back Better’ plan is still missing.

Photo: Drew Angerer / .

President Joe Biden has already signed the infrastructure law. The bridges already have the funds to be repaired, now it is up to Americans to receive an investment to improve their chances of life.

The Democratic administration bet on two packages of laws: one to update the infrastructure, the other to “rebuild” the human area that is also deteriorated due to lack of care.

The road is not easy. The Republican opposition in Congress is fierce, betting on the failure of the White House with the encouragement or condemnation of former President Donald Trump. Republican congressmen who voted in favor of the law passed because it benefited their districts today are accused of party treason and their removal is being sought.

If the opposition to repairing roads was so tough, it is unfortunate that it is much more difficult to allocate money for young people, families and retirees.

The latest version of the bill includes provisions to fight climate change, fund childcare and universal preschool education, and expand the child tax credit, among other things. Paid maternity or family leave returns after being rejected.

The clause that protects millions of undocumented immigrants from deportation still stands, although without good chances. It has already been rejected twice.

It is outrageous that Republicans are tearing their clothes denouncing this package as socialism when they are common labor measures in the rest of the world.

This is a human investment in the future whose return will be a population better prepared to compete economically in the future. It is unreasonable to claim that the cost is too high, especially when every effort is made to take money away from you.

To do this, critical legislators removed the springs to finance the investment proposed by Biden, eliminating measures to strengthen tax collection in order to pay for the measures. It is impossible to improve when there are legislators defending tax evaders over preschool education.

The Senate needs to pass the Build Back Better package this week. It cannot be delayed any longer. A longer delay pushes the legislative calendar to urgently deal with the debt issue. The politicking that Republicans have shown on this issue in the past contaminates Biden’s human investment law, making it difficult to pass.

Republicans should think more about the benefits the proposals bring to the people in their districts rather than Trump’s opinion. Americans need these improvements and Congress has a duty to approve them so that the welfare and progress of the population is above ideological demagoguery.