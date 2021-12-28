It seems that 2021 is going to close with a flourish, because just a few days after the end of the year, the famous Mexican singer, Thalía, makes a huge gift to her followers with the return of one of her biggest projects.

Right at the beginning of her career, Tommy Mottola’s wife combined two of her greatest passions, music and acting, but over the years she has oriented her career to being a full-time singer.

However, her passage into the world of telenovelas in Mexico made her earn the name of a true queen of melodramas in her native country, despite the direction she decided to take within the music industry.

The “Tres Marías” saga led her to stardom and by the hand of their respective gallants, themselves, but one of those melodramas once again gives something to talk about with the triumphant return to digital platforms.

“Marimar” was the second installment of the saga, which starred Thalía and Eduardo Capetillo as the main duet, which was released in 1994 and had a total of 149 episodes in Mexico and only 74 for its version abroad .

The plot told the life of a young woman who was raised by her grandparents, and finds a wealthy and strange man who uses her for his own benefit, without ever imagining that fate could defeat the love of his life in front of him.

The telenovelesque format became one of the most watched telenovelas of the singer in all of Mexico, so her retirement from acting caused a real blow to her fans, but now she is coming back in style.

The expected reunion between Thalía and Eduardo Capetillo

It was through her social networks, where the singer shared that she would have a virtual meeting with whoever was one of her gallants in the “Three Marys” saga, and it is about nothing more and nothing less than Eduardo Capetillo.

The actors surprised their fans when they talked about their roles as “Sergio Santibáñez” and “Marimar”, 27 years after the fabulous premiere of the telenovela, as well as some anecdotes and even special appearances.

Capetillo, 51, spoke about his career and life, before and after the successful telenovela, as well as praising Thalía’s professionalism and how happy he was to see her again.

“Thank God and the universe that I had the opportunity to be part of a project like this … That is priceless and it is incredible that even after so many years and people continue to give us so much love,” explained the singer.

The plot was one of the most successful of Televisa and both actors. Photo: Televisa

“The soap opera was seen in Indonesia, China, Russia, the United States and other countries … and sometimes surpassing programs of the modern era of television,” Thalía emphasized for her YouTube channel.

Within a series of anecdotes from both stars, Biby Gaytán’s husband asked the international star if he would like to return to acting, and she did not hesitate to answer.

“Yes, I want. Of course I would like to return to television, but like you, the projects that have come to me do not convince me. I’m waiting for a project like this ”, said the interpreter of“ Amor a la Mexicana ”.

