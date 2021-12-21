Since the actors Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán decided to unite their lives in a ceremony worthy of any fairy tale, they have positioned themselves as one of the strongest marriages on TV.

Throughout 27 years of marriage, the couple has not been able to avoid the gossip that involves them, since they point to the actor as the culprit of Gaytán’s definitive withdrawal from his work as an actress.

These versions have been denied on more than one occasion by themselves, as they assure that the only truth is that they have decided to focus on their family and the well-being of their children.

And it is that the three oldest, Eduardo, Alejandra and Ana Paula, have been the sensation, because they inherited the best genes from their parents, who could pass as their own siblings.

But now, those who have given much to talk about have been the couple’s oldest children, and the first was Alejandra, who after moving to live in the Spanish capital, had to be hospitalized in an emergency.

However, the young woman is already much better and assures that it was not COVID-19, but rather severe pain in the bones due to decompensation, and that she is out of danger.

At 22 years of age, Ale has decided to follow in his parents’ footsteps and dedicate his life to the world of fashion, so Madrid was the ideal place to begin his studies and preparation.

But now, it has been Eduardo Capetillo Jr. who is in the eye of the hurricane and for a very sensitive issue, which could have led him to prison but explains his reasons.

Son of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán arrested?

The 27-year-old has also decided to follow in his father’s footsteps into the world of music, which is why he has already taken off in his solo career, but an altercation may have frustrated his plans.

So he had to travel to Monterrey, where he already started recording his first album as a professional singer, and upon his return, some media caught him at the Mexico City Airport.

However, his stay in the country’s capital was somewhat scandalous, as he was approached by Mexican authorities for carrying a firearm whose provenance was unknown.

Transparent and accessible like his parents, Eduardo took a few moments to speak with the program “De primera mano”, on Imagen TV, to clarify the weapon he had with him.

“It is sports shooting, the subject is totally sports. From a very young age, there on the ranch, my grandfather taught me to shoot from a very young age, from a very young age, ”said Eduardo Capetillo’s eldest son.

For this reason, the young singer assures that he has always trusted the Mexican authorities and the security of his country, which is why he never carried a personal defense weapon.

“Violence is wrong, regardless of the group, violence is fatal, it is not justified by gender, age, or income, violence is wrong in any sense,” he said for “First-hand.”

