Thalía exhibited Eduardo Capetillo! And it is that according to the interpreter of Rampaging, the actor did tremendous tantrum when they recorded the soap opera Marimar, beyond 1994. It should be noted that both artists spent a lot of time together at that time and they were together in Timbiriche, later they shared television forums.

How did the tantrum from Eduardo Capetillo? Thalia narrated that the actor, who played a soccer player, they asked him to make scissors for one of the scenes. After several attempts, both managed to come out perfect and then he realized that the “trick” was not captured on video, which caused him to explode in fury.

Related news

“For me to do, it is called a half scissors, that half scissors that is in the entrance “, said Capetillo in a reunion 27 years later from the first episode of the soap opera.

While, Thalia He told from his perspective how he experienced the tantrum of Eduardo Capetillo.

“It cost you because you scratched yourself. I remember you did a fucking tantrum: -Why didn’t they record it ?! ‘ Because it was one that came out cannon and I don’t know why the cameraman didn’t record it. “, Thalía recalled.

Here the VIDEO:

Eduardo Capetillo and Thalía meet again

Just a few days after the end of the year, the famous Mexican singer, Thalía, makes a huge gift to her followers with the return of one of her most big projects.

Right at the beginning of his career, the wife of Tommy mottola, He combined two of his greatest passions, music and acting, but over the years he has oriented his career to be a singer of full time.

However, his passage into the world of soap operas in Mexico made her earn the name of a true queen of melodramas in her native country, despite the direction she decided to take within the music industry.

The saga of the “Three Marias“They led her to stardom and hand in hand with their respective gallants, themselves, but one of those melodramas again gives something to talk about with the triumphant return to the digital platforms.

Marimar It was the second installment of the saga, which was starred by Thalía and Eduardo Capetillo as the lead duet, same that was released in 1994 and had a total of 149 episodes in Mexico and only 74 for its version abroad.

It was through her social networks, where the singer shared that she would have a virtual meeting with whoever was one of her gallants in the “Three Marias”, And it is about nothing more and nothing less than Eduardo Capetillo.

The actors surprised their fans when they talked about their roles as “Sergio Santibáñez ” Y ”Marimar”, 27 years after the fabulous premiere of the telenovela, as well as some anecdotes and even special appearances

Thalía and Eduardo Capetillo PHOTO IG thalia

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs