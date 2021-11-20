Year after year, thousands of Mexicans have had to leave their country in search of a new opportunity that has been denied to thousands of young people, who have faced unemployment or extreme poverty.

Although many have seen their dream truncated by how difficult it is to cross the northern border of Mexico, many others have found stability, and that new destination that has taken them to places they never imagined arriving.

Related news

Such is the case of a young Mexican who, since childhood, had to emigrate to the United States while dreaming of belonging to the Army of the country that received him and welcomed him as one of their own.

It is about a young military man named Eduardo Ortiz, who was born in the state of Michoacán, where he lived for 17 years until life gave him the opportunity to become part of the ranks of the US Army at 18.

The young man grew up in a small town named Coeneo, Michoacán, it was where Eduardo grew up and his dreams came true in 2020, when he was named as standard-bearer at the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Such an honor came to his hands only three years after his arrival in the United States, as his fate was uncertain while Donald Trump was in the presidential seat, as his great wave of racism worried his relatives.

The young man is one of the greatest examples of the Mexican country. Photo: Telemundo

The 20-year-old told the famous Spanish-speaking network, Telemundo, shared that the selection process he went through to get to where he is now was quite complicated, but one that has been worth it.

Ortiz shared that he currently has a rank of specialist, since he is in charge of displaying the flags at political, sporting or entertainment events, or also known as the standard-bearer.

His role as a team leader makes him aware of the rest of his teammates, but in his own words he has tried to make a real family within his work team, since trust is very important to him.

The young Mexican has only been living in Virginia for a year and a half, and he assures that since he arrived in the United States one of the places that has most impressed him has been the White House, where he has already been the flag bearer.

Ortiz has been a flag bearer for three years now. Photo: Telemundo.

Ortiz receives AMLO as a standard bearer in the White House

Far from home, the Mexican military man was the standard bearer at the White House last Thursday, November 18, in the ceremony that brought together Presidents López Obrador and Justin Trudeau with Joe Biden.

For the young man from Michoacán, it was an honor to carry the flag of his country in this event and in one of the most amazing places in the world.

His greatest achievement was in the making of Joe Biden. Photo: Telemundo

The young man shared with Telemundo that everything is due to the discipline he had to achieve his dream, since it is undoubtedly one of the first things he had in mind since he was a child.

And it is that the young man had always carried the army flag in important events, but it was until a few days ago that he could be a worthy representative of his country, and it was a moment that he shared on his social networks.

Fame on TikTok

The soldier has also become a celebrity on TikTok, a social network in which he is very active and continuously shares various videos.

A few months ago, the young man was baptized as the “Military Kiko”, as he took advantage of his pronounced cheeks to look like the role that made Carlos Villagrán famous a few years ago in “El chavo del ocho”.

His fame is due to his TikTok videos. Photo: Telemundo

The video was a sensation, because so far it has more than 14 thousand likes on the famous social network of Chinese origin.

His popularity has grown like foam, as not only his talent as a soldier, but also his grace has led him to have more than two million followers on TikTok.

Many of his fans have applauded his physical attractiveness. Photo: Telemundo.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE