Like the Venezuelan pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez you cost its Exit for the Boston Red Sox (Red Sox) perreo to Carlos Correa, in this 2021 Major League Baseball offseason (dead).

Qualified offer

Despite the Red Sox making a qualifying one-year, $ 18.4 million offer to Eduardo Rodriguez, the pitcher went to the Detroit Tigers.

Punch and perreo to Carlos Correa

Eduardo Rodríguez walked triumphantly from the mound in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, but the moment came with a bit of controversy after cameras caught him mocking Carlos Correa’s “my time” celebration. , which caused consternation in the manager of the Red Sox, Alex Cora.

“We don’t act that way,” Cora said after the game. “We just show up, play and move on, and he knows it. I let you know. We don’t have to do that. ” The Astros would come out of a 2-1 hole to capture the series and eliminate the Boston Red Sox in the postseason, meaning that sequence of events was the last time Red Sox fans were able to see Rodriguez as a member. of the team.

And now with Rodriguez signing with the Tigers, this may be another indication that the Red Sox could sign Puerto Rican shorstop Carlos Correa.

Numbers 2021

The 28-year-old left-hander made 31 starts in 2021, posting a 13-8 record with a 4.74 ERA… Also, in a market dominated by older starting pitchers at the top of the market, Rodriguez showed reasons to improve beyond his relatively young age.

His 3.32 independent fielding pitches and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 2021 ranked fourth among American League starters with at least 150 innings. He was also stronger down the stretch, going 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA from August until the end of the season. Ironically, that stretch began with 10 strikeouts in five two-hit scoreless innings on Aug. 4 at Comerica Park.

There are two other numbers that are worthwhile when talking about Eduardo Rodríguez’s 2021 season in the Major Leagues:

86.5

That was the average exit velocity of all batted balls hit by Rodriguez, placing him in the 90th percentile among major league pitchers.

11.2

That was the percentage of swings against Eduardo Rodriguez that resulted in strong contact (a muzzle velocity of at least 95 miles per hour). Among qualified pitchers, that gave Rodriguez the 11th lowest rate, behind only: Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler, Freddy Peralta, Carlos Rodón, Max Scherzer, Brandon Woodruff, Lucas Giolito, Julio Urías, Charlie Morton and Lance Lynn. It is a good company to have.

Question mark

Eduardo Rodriguez’s four-seam fastball speed has slowed since he entered the majors in 2015, pitching averaging 91.5 mph this season after hitting 94.6 mph during his opening season six years ago. The southpaw has made up for this by creating an effective slider and increasing his use of gears, but an evolving focus and increased emphasis on throwing his entire arsenal into the strike zone created mixed results during his contract season.

Meeting

Rodriguez also meets with former Red Sox pitching coach Juan Nieves, who is currently the Tigers’ assistant pitching coach. Ironically, Rodriguez played a small role in ending the Tigers’ final postseason. He was originally an Orioles prospect who was sent to Boston on the 2014 trade deadline by reliever Andrew Miller, whom the Tigers were close to acquiring at the time. Miller helped the Orioles sweep the Tigers in the 2014 American League Division Series, which remains Detroit’s last visit to the postseason. If Rodriguez’s latest contract works out as expected, now he has a chance to help the Tigers get back to those postseason baseball days.

When the Boston Red Sox acquired Eduardo Rodríguez as a prospect in 2014

They were hopeful that he would become a reliable part of the championship rotation. Mission accomplished, as the Red Sox lifted a trophy in 2018 and Rodriguez became a reliable front starter the following season. After a lost year in 2020, Boston kept Rodriguez as one of the leaders of a renewed roster in 2021, and the 28-year-old southpaw was part of a roster that went from surprise in April to competitor in the Championship Series. the 2021 American League. Now, with a World Series ring on his finger and nearly 900 strikeouts to his name, the Venezuelan had the opportunity to explore free agency for the first time in his career.

