The Venezuelan of the Boston Red Sox, Eduardo Rodriguez, vindicated himself from his first opening and replaced it with a brilliant performance before the Rays Tampa in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, undoubtedly marking his best performance in these Playoffs 2021 of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

For the fourth game between the Red Sox and the Rays, Alex Cora again opted for Eduardo Rodríguez and this time the left-hander did not disappoint, vindicating himself with remarkable hard work to leave his team winning in this game that would qualify for the next instance of these present Major League Baseball Playoffs.

Rodríguez worked for five innings, allowing only three hits, two earned runs, no walks and a total of six strikeouts, being a real knife against the Rays after being in debt in the first game of this Division Series, without a doubt a good one. news for Boston thinking of continuing to transcend in the MLB Playoffs.

In addition, he stands out in his opening that tremendous turn he held with Austin Meadows in the third inning, throwing up to 17 pitches to get the strikeout and get the most duel between pitcher and batter in the history of the Major League Baseball postseason.

The public present in Boston did not hesitate to thank Eduardo Rodríguez for this remarkable performance, receiving a well-deserved ovation after this brilliant night, which until now is giving him victory and is classifying the “red-legged” for the American League Championship Series. .

Here is the full 17-pitch battle between Eduardo Rodriguez and Austin Meadows which ended in a strikeout pic.twitter.com/r9N4JsoZ34 – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 11, 2021

Eduardo Rodriguez gets a nice ovation after leaving the game with a 5-1 lead in the 6th; leaves a man on 2B with no outs. pic.twitter.com/aMpkyHptej – Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 12, 2021

The Venezuelan left with a total of 78 pitches and was relieved by Tanner Houck, who quickly received a home run from Dominican rookie Wander Franco.

He is the second pitcher to last less than two innings in a playoff start, then pitches with or more innings with three or fewer hits in his next start during that same postseason. The other was Don Larsen, who lasted 1.2 innings in Game 2 of the 1956 World Series before his perfect game in Game 5.

Eduardo Rodriguez of the @RedSox is the 2nd pitcher to last less than 2.0 IP in a postseason start, then toss 5.0+ IP with 3 or fewer hits in his next start that same postseason. The other was Don Larsen, who lasted 1.2 IP in Game 2 of the 1956 WS before his Game 5 perfect game. – Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 12, 2021

After tonight, Rodríguez leaves his ERA with the Red Sox in this Playoffs at 5.40 in 6.2 innings of work and a WHIP of 1.05.