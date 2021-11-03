11/03/2021 at 04:06 CET

.

The Chilean team published this Tuesday the roster of 26 players with whom he will dispute the next date of the South American qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup this month against Paraguay and Ecuador, list in which the return of the forward stands out Eduardo Vargas placeholder image.

Atlético Mineiro’s striker he was absent in the matches of the previous triple date after suffering a muscle injury playing Copa Libertadores, the same situation for which Eugenio Mena and Francisco Sierralta were absent, who are also returning for the two upcoming commitments.

Martín Lasarte’s list also includes Bayern Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aránguiz although he was ruled out by the German club due to injury, the same with Fiorentina midfielder Erick Pulgar.

Both exponents are fundamental pieces within the Lasarte scheme in the development of the Chilean game, so the Uruguayan strategist will have to accommodate his tactics in the event that his absence on the field occurs.

Two players from Universidad Católica and current three-time Chilean soccer champion, Edson Puch and Ignacio Saavedra, were the surprises of the payroll, since until now they had not appeared in the Lasarte era.

Chile managed to add two victories in the triple last day after winning 2-0 against Paraguay and 3-0 against Venezuela, results that opened the possibilities of La Roja to get back into the World Cup race.

Those led by Lasarte are sixth with 13 points in 12 games played.

– List of 26 players selected by Lasarte:

. Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias (Racing-ARG), Claudio Bravo (Real Betis-ESP), Brayan Cortés (Colo Colo).

. Defenders: Nicolás Díaz (Mazatlán-MEX), Mauricio Isla (Flamengo-BRA), Guillermo Maripan (Monaco-FRA), Gary Medel (Bologna-ITA), Eugenio Mena (Racing-ARG), Enzo Roco (Elche-ESP), Francisco Sierralta (Watford-GBR), Valber Huerta (Catholic University).

. Midfielders: Tomás Alarcón (Cádiz-ESP), Charles Aránguiz (Bayer Leverkusen-GER), Claudio Baeza (Toluca-MEX), Pablo Galdames (Genoa-ITA), Ignacio Saavedra (Catholic University), Marcelino Nuñez (Catholic University), Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina-ITA), Diego Valdés (Santos Laguna-MEX), Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan-ITA).

. Forwards: Benjamin Brereton (Blackburn Rovers-GBR), Jean Meneses (León-MEX), Eduardo Vargas (Atlético Mineiro-BRA), Alexis Sánchez (Inter-ITA), Edson Puch (Universidad Católica), Joaquín Montenicos (Audax Italiano).