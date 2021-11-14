11/14/2021 at 14:01 CET

Maria Dotor

When we talk about bullying, we usually find unanimity in opinions: it is about a social scourge that we must eradicate. We are increasingly aware as a society of the terrible consequences that bullying has, both in the short and long term, of the causes, signs and action protocols to prevent and stop bullying.

However, according to the expert in positive discipline María Soto, “we adults are still not aware of how the educational model we offer our children has a great influence on the incidence of bullying.” And on this he will speak in a free presentation next Tuesday.

Online presentation: Educating bullying in perpetual obedience

María Soto refers to educational models based on punishment, blackmail, ‘order and command’ and contempt for children. “Let’s not forget that we are their role model. When we blackmail a child into doing what we want, I could get to learn to manipulate people to achieve their purposes. When we make a child see that “we send & rdquor; By the simple fact of “being older & rdquor ;, he could learn that he can subdue the weakest or smallest & rdquor ;.

It is not easy to know how to react when we need our children to pay attention to us and pass us olympically. We have all ever uttered the sententious phrase “Because I said so! & Rdquor ;. We focus on the short-term goal we want to achieve: to be obeyed. However, we rarely stop to think about the long-term effects that they can have: that they learn blind obedience and transfer it to other areas of their lives. That they assimilate that shouting, blackmail or authority are valid ways of relating to other people. They need to assert themselves to feel above others in an attempt to sustain their shaky self-esteem by trampling on other people.

On this, María Soto will offer an intervention on Tuesday, November 16, in the delivery of the II Recognitions Say it all against bullying. To see it, you just have to register here.