It has been through the famous application of Chinese origin, TikTok, where some women have come out to share a series of rumors with everything and evidence about their fleeting romances with Eduin Caz.

And it is that the leader of Grupo Firme has known very well how to bring the well-known group to the top of success, since they closed with a flourish the last month of the year after the launch of the song with Maluma.

Related news

It is about the song “Each Who”, where the band of Mazatlan origin and the successful Colombian joined their talent and experience for a song that already has more than 12 million views.

However, his personal life has overshadowed his career, because now, a video could have ended his marriage, something that did not happen, but he and his wife have had difficult days.

Infidelity video

It was on December 11 when the video of a young woman identified as Stephanie Hernández went viral, the clip in which Eduin Caz can be seen asleep in a bed next to her.

Later, the young woman confirmed that she received a message from the interpreter’s wife, who questioned her for the alleged infidelity, so Daisy Anahy decided to end her marriage, something that did not happen.

After strong media pressure, the singer had to come out and reveal his version of what happened, breaking the good image that many fans had of him.

Eduin did not deny the video, but assures that the information was already known to his wife, because the woman who shared it tried to extort money and after not giving in to her blackmail, she decided to speak with Daisy Anahy.

But now, things are quite tense within the marriage, because now, a video has gone viral where both are seen arguing at a gas station.

Daisy Anahy and Eduin Caz fighting

After the tough problems they have gone through in recent days, the couple have had to deal with continuous harassment from their haters who want to see their marriage end.

However, it was the same singer who shared that not everything in his life is perfect, because he argues with his wife like all couples, and this time it was for gasoline.

Despite the few images that Caz maintains on his Instagram profile, the singer tries to share various moments of his daily life, from his work projects such as moments with his wife and children.

In the clip you can see an argument he had with his wife due to lack of gasoline, and the vocalist of Grupo Firme was upset with Daisy Anahy because she left the vehicle without fuel.

“I’m just going to put 500 pesos on it because then you say that I don’t put gasoline in your truck,” said Caz.

While his wife assured that he never put gasoline in his car; It is worth mentioning that it was a simple joke, because in the video Daisy Anahy is seen smiling.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE