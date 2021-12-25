Eduin caz, vocalist of Firm Group, surprised his wife Daisy anahy with a Christmas gift who left her open mouth and the singer gave him one tennis which are valued at around 18 thousand pesos, Does he want me to finish forgiving him for his infidelity? Here we tell you the truth.

It was in the stories of Instagram that Eduin caz showed off the brand’s new tennis shoes Balenciaga that he bought for his wife; the luxurious footwear it’s kind sock black with a red stripe, a sole White color and with segmented. However, rumors claim that it is a gift of regret.

It should be noted that in the first week of December exploded the network with a video in which they showed the vocalist from Firm Group, in bed and next to a woman who she was not his wife. Since then, his fans remind him of his slip and some even claim that the gift Christmas is to make her forget the bad time that he put her through.

Here are the STORIES that have already gone viral:

Daisy Anahy receives her Christmas present PHOTO IG anahydpg

Daisy Anahy tennis shoes PHOTO screenshot farfetch

Eduin Caz: the ‘fights’ with his wife; Did he run it?

It was thanks to TikTok that Eduin caz began to “have problems” in their relationship and is that several women exposed him as an unfaithful, since then the rumors about their separation ran like gunpowder; However, within hours of leaking the information, the singer assured that his wife knew about the infidelity and had already forgiven him.

Days after this statement, the couple began to deal with continued harassment from their haters who want to see their marriage end. Even the singer himself shared that not everything in his life is perfect, because he DOES argue with his wife like all couples.

Although the fight was not about infidelity and it was because of gasoline. Despite the few images that Caz maintains on his Instagram profile, the singer tries to share various moments of his daily life, from his work projects such as moments with his wife and children.

In the clip you can see an argument he had with his wife due to lack of gasoline, and the vocalist of Grupo Firme got upset with Daisy Anahy because she left the vehicle without fuel.

“I’m just going to put 500 pesos on it because then you say that I don’t put gasoline in your truck,” said Caz.

Wife ran Edui Caz?

By December 15, the star shared through her stories of Instagram a video that has made his fans speculate about the problems he faces after being unfaithful.

In this publication it is observed Eduin packing his belongings in plastic bags and even mentions that he can’t find his underwear. So many of his followers believe that his wife kicked him out of his house after the terrible news; although the reality is that they only moved.

Was Eduin Caz fired from his house? PHOTO IG eduin

