Just a few days after starting 2022, Eduin Caz has already given a lot to talk about in such a short time, since the year is already planning to be one of the most important in his life.

It should be noted that last year, although he was one of the best in the professional field personally, the same could not be said, because at the end of 2021, his infidelity was uncovered.

However, the 27-year-old singer has not allowed gossip to interfere with his personal life, much less his marriage, as he has been seen happy at all times with his wife.

And is that the singer has been seen on a luxurious vacation in the company of his family, since last year he had shared that he would take time off before returning to work.

His heavy 2021 schedule, prevented the star of the Mexican regional from sharing with his family, so now he has been in charge of spending every moment with his family.

What is a fact is that the singer does not skimp on expenses when it comes to pampering his people, and especially his mother, since he himself has shared that his childhood and adolescence were not easy at all.

Luxurious birthday gift to your mother

Since the singer began to lead Grupo Firme, he has always tried to give the best to his parents because even a mansion gave them in their beginnings in the world of music.

But now, Caz decided to surprise her mother with her new return to the sun, because on January 5, Mrs. Lorena Cazares, had her birthday and decided to pamper her with an impressive birthday gift.

The singer celebrated his mother’s birthday in style. Photo: IG / eduincaz

Eduin turned to his Instagram stories to share the beautiful and expensive birthday gift to the also known as “mother-in-law” of Grupo Firme fans.

“Happy Birthday. You are the best mother in the world and you deserve the best. As long as God gives me life and allows me to be by your side, I will try that you lack nothing,” Caz wrote within the snapshot.

And it is that at 27 years of age, the singer surprised his mother with an expensive and luxurious Mercedes Benz car, and the image was just when they picked it up at the dealership.

But that was not all, because the young singer decided to celebrate his mother in style and did so with an incredible party that lasted several hours and even shared it on social networks.

The singer surprised his mother with a luxury car for his mother. Photo: IG / eduincaz

As expected, thousands of fans applauded how grateful the singer was, as they assure that it is important to always value his mother for being the pillar of his life and artistic career.

