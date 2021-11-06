For several weeks, Grupo Firme and its vocalist Eduin Caz have been right at the peak of success, as they have become the first band to be placed on the prestigious Billboard list.

And is that despite the pandemic, the group has remained in force within the hearts of its followers, because its most recent single, ?? Already super me ??, is playing everywhere.

In addition to that, the popularity of the 27-year-old singer has stolen sighs from fans who follow him through their social networks.

However, in the last hours the protagonist is in the eye of the hurricane for his new and eccentric look that he has shared on his social networks.

Eduin Caz the new ?? Joker ???

It should be noted that the Grupo Firme singer has always been characterized by making a difference, as he ensures that his own and authentic personality is what characterizes him.

Very true to his style and regardless of what they think of him, the 27-year-old star has chosen to paint his hair in quite striking colors: green and yellow.

Caz went with a renowned stylist who has worked with several celebrities to change the look of the band singer, but the result has not been much to the liking of his followers.

the singer’s followers have not been very happy with his change. Photo: IG / eduincaz

The look of this new stage of the star consists of four different colors, green and yellow in most of the head, but with three black stripes and a red or pink heart on the back, just above the nape.

Despite the fact that the famous man is happy and satisfied with the results, many of his followers have shown their dissatisfaction through the comments.

Many have even called the star “Naco”. Photo: IG / eduincaz

?? What Naco ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? you can read in the post.

So far, the singer has not responded to any of his followers, nor has he spoken about it, because on more than one occasion he has assured that he does not give much importance to his haters.

The change of the singer has been with many colors. Photo: IG / eduincaz

Eduin Caz singing reggaeton?

It should be noted that this new look has been highly questioned by his followers, as there are those who say that he already wants to change to the urban genre.

These versions intensified when he and his wife appeared on social networks singing one of the most representative songs of the urban genre, ?? Tusa ??.

But that was not all, because through his social networks, the leader of Grupo Firme shared an image next to the greatest exponent of the urban genre, the Colombian of the moment, Karol G.

This image has exceeded 600 thousand likes, so many of the followers of both stars have begun to speculate about a possible collaboration between Grupo Firme and the Colombian.

The singers coincided in a concert and has raised suspicions in their fans. Photo: IG / eduincaz

