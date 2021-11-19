Grupo Firme: Eduin remembers the friend who took his life away | INSTAGRAM

Eduin caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, had a best friend called GiovanniHe was even part of the famous family, however, his life was taken from him and to this day he is still very affected by what happened to what he considered his brother after that sudden loss and how it happened.

The story is not known to his followers, until now he decided to touch the subject a little and we will be sharing a little of the information that is known about it.

The famous has won over the public thanks to the incredible way in which he participates in his group musical, his presentations make those present dance and have an excellent night, for this reason his audience wants to know a little more about his life.

The artist went through this situation so strong and that has become a very sensitive issue, the departure of his best friend Jovany, was in a recent interview in “The fat and the skinny” Where to open your heart a little to share this situation.

The vocalist said that he considered him his brother and that he was deprived of his freedom, that his life was taken from him and that so far it is difficult for him to speak it.

“It is something very delicate, the deprivation of his freedom, it was very difficult, I was always with him when I left my house, he is greatly missed. He always supported me ”, he began commenting.

One of his songs, “Neither money nor nothing”, was recorded at his best friend’s house: “Lately I can’t sing it, it’s very difficult, it leaves me feeling because I miss it. Since I was a child I knew him and I lived it in his house, in his parents’ house, he is not my blood brother but I saw him as my brother, I swear he took me with him every day, day and night ”.

There is no doubt that Eduin Caz greatly resented his loss, since 2014 he met to create his musical group and so far he has had very strong experiences such as this loss that has marked him for life and that also continues to inspire him to move forward and strive every day in Grupo Firme.

It is important to mention that last night Grupo Firme won the Latin Grammy in the category of “Best band music album” for “We have fun achieving the impossible”, one of its greatest achievements to date, so Eduin surely dedicates this award to his best friend and to all the people who have helped him get to where he is today.