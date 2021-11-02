Whistleblower and former CIA employee Edward Joseph Snowden said he totally agreed with people buying “junk.” However, he is concerned about those who could be manipulated to mortgage the farm, to buy Shiba Inu.

On the contrary, Snowden has praised the presence of Bitcoin. Agreeing with El Salvador’s decision to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender.

“Beyond the headlines, there is now pressure on competing nations to acquire Bitcoin. Although alone it is like a reserve asset. Since a design massively incentivizes early adoption. As a result, latecomers may regret doubting.

It should be noted that the Shiba Inu token was created in August 2020 by a pseudonymous founder named Ryoshi.

Ryoshi calls Shiba Inu “an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building” in the token’s White Paper. The Shiba Inu token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token.

In particular, earlier this week, Shiba Inu increased by more than 850%. To achieve a market capitalization of approximately $ 38.5 billion. Even surpassing Dogecoin.

A little bit of Edward Snowden

Edward Joseph Snowden, was born in the United States on June 21, 1983. Former analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA). Currently, he is being persecuted by the US justice for revealing spy programs of national and global reach. Since then, he has been living in asylum in Russia.

Specifically, in June 2013, through The Guardian and The Washington Post newspapers, Snowden released top-secret documents about various NSA programs.

Former CIA analyst speaks out against Shiba Inu

In a recent Tweet, Edward Snowden expressed his concern for Shiba Inu. Stating that people shouldn’t invest their hard-earned money in a “dog money clone.”

“I say this with love: if they convinced you to exchange your hard-earned savings for money for a new dog, because a meme said you would get rich. Please carefully consider your chances of being smarter than a market that sells for you is not even dog money, but a CLONE of dog money.

i say this with love: if you got talked into exchanging your hard-earned savings for some new dog money because a meme said you’d get rich, please carefully consider your odds of outsmarting a market that sold to you its stake in * not even dog money but a CLONE of dog money * – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 31, 2021

Whistleblower Edward Snowden has joined the chorus of critics who have raised the alarm about Shiba Inu.

For example, Anthony Pompliano has labeled Shiba Inu a “dog poop.” Stating that it was actually a scam.

“There is absolutely no reason why someone should have Shiba Inu, other than that it can go up because other people are going to buy it. No developmental activity, no underlying value. This is dog poop! ‘

Shiba community is not happy

Consequently, SHIB holders responded quickly to Edward Snowden, defending his token.

Shyoshi Kusama, the leader of the Shiba project, said, “I never trusted you. Since the NSA is not far from Snowden Parkway.

Likewise, another follower indicated: “Angry that those dollars did not go to your beloved BTC.”

“He’s just jealous, don’t listen to him.” “Sorry for those you’ve convinced. They have missed the opportunity. “” These dog coins have a stronger community than most. “

Others described Edward Snowden as a Bitcoin maximalist. That he just wants all cryptocurrency investments to flow into BTC.

By way of closing, Edward Snowden noted, “If you’re angry at this Tweet, you probably need to downsize your position.”

also if you are mad at this tweet you probably need to reduce your position size. – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 31, 2021

I retire with this phrase by Gustavo Le Bon: “The man who claims to act guided only by reason, is condemned to act very rarely.”

