If your business account hasn’t received emails in the last few days, it’s most likely the fault of the change of year error affecting Microsoft Exchange.

The turn of the year seems that it has not suited everyone equally, in fact, it is likely that the emotional hangover is still present in the body of many people. And, it is that, the most logical thing is to think that, at present, the systems are so advanced and automated that changing a numerical unit will not mean anything.

The reality is that not everything always works as it should and the clear example is what has happened to Microsoft Exchange when the year changes. Broadly and in a very simplified way, any account that uses Microsoft Exchange has not received emails during these days due to an error caused by the date change.

Microsoft has already recognized the bug and is working on fixing it. On a more technical level, the Microsoft Exchange anti-spam and anti-malware filter has not been able to process the date change, which has caused an extreme amount of emails remain pending on Microsoft’s servers.

Come on, the inboxes have been empty all these days. The first to notice the problem have been Reddit users, although it was soon echoed on Twitter and Joseph Roosen, a cybersecurity researcher and Microsoft Exchange administrator, has explained the problem in more detail.

#Microsoft and #Exchange starting off 2022 with a 💣as of 00: 00UTC with freezing transport of all emails flowing through it On-Prem due to failure converting the new date … 🤦‍♂️. Solution is to disable the AntiMalware Scanning temporarily via Disable-Antimalwarescanning.ps1. 1 / x https://t.co/grYeBW1Ygh – Joseph Roosen (@JRoosen) January 1, 2022

The filter or antispam and antimalware engine used by Microsoft Exchange in its versions of 2016 and 2019 is FIP-FS, this filter being unable to understand the date of new emails. Although the error has been recognized by Microsoft, there is still no global solution from the company that created Windows.

In the Microsoft community forums, a manual solution has been given that users have to carry out so that emails begin to reach their inboxes. This solution forces to deactivate the FIP-FS engine, thus opening the possibility of receiving spam and malicious emails.

To deactivate this motor, what you will have to do is enter the following command lines in the Exchange Server PowerShell: “Set-MalwareFilteringServer -Identity -BypassFiltering $ true” and “Restart-Service MSExchangeTransport”. They must be entered without quotes and one below the other.

After having written these two comments the Microsoft Exchange service will restart and emails should start arriving again. We will have to be attentive to when Microsoft launches a definitive and automatic solution, without requiring it to deactivate the antispam and antimalware engine.