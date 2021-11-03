11/03/2021 at 04:28 CET

EP

The Government foresees that young people who meet the requirements to access the monthly bonus of 250 euros to live off rental can receive this aid as of January 1, 2022.

This has been announced by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, who explained that, as this item is included in the 2022 Budgets (200 million euros), it is expected that it will be applied once the year begins .

Sánchez pointed out that, given that the forecast is that the youth bond “will come into effect and will be operational on January 1,” by then “all the fine print will be clarified”, and has confirmed that these grants, of 250 euros per month, they will be granted by living units.

Ministry sources have explained that, lor more likely it is a royal decree that enables the youth bond in the coming weeks, consigned in the budgets with 200 million euros.

Raquel Sánchez highlighted that the 3,290 million euros foreseen in housing budgets, almost 50% more than the current budget, represent “the largest item in history” and a “change of order of magnitude that multiplies by seven the budget inherited in 2018”.

Of these, 1,389 million are earmarked for a social and economic recovery program in residential settings, which includes large-scale rehabilitation.

Housing stock

Another 663 million are for the affordable rental housing plan; 600 million for sustainable rehabilitation and digitization of public administration buildings (communities and local entities); 432 million for the state housing plan (2022-2025); 200 million for the youth bond and 25 million for architectural rehabilitation.

The rental housing plan will involve activating a park with more than 100,000 social flats in this decadeAccording to ministry sources, of which half will be for public promotion -20,000 will be launched in 2022 with European funds-, 15,000 will be made available by Sareb, another 11,000 will come from banks (social banking fund) and 30,000 could be transferred by large funds within the framework of the agreement that the Executive has been negotiating for months.

The budget of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda exceeds 19,000 million euros, of which 16,286 will go directly to investment, 17% above the current budget, and will generate 350,000 jobs.

Of the total budget, 6,500 million will be investments financed by the European recovery funds, which will accelerate the development of the three main axes in the ministry’s policies: housing (2,500 million), mobility (2,273 million) and decarbonization of cities ( 1,740 million).

Sánchez has also stressed that more than 3,600 million of his budget will be transferred to communities and municipalities.