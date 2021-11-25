11/25/2021 at 4:39 PM CET

From the creators of the serial Icardi – Wanda Nara and Eric Abidal – Hayet, recently arrived the love affair between Egan bernal and his partner, María Fernanda Motas. Rumors of breakup proliferated after leaking snapshots of the cyclist kissing another woman. After that, Mafe Motas deleted the photographs with the Tour champion from his social networks.

The first episode of the mess ended, as in the cases of Abidal or Icardi, in a heartbreak and subsequent breakup. In addition, videos of Egan with the other woman continued to appear, feeding the hypothesis of heartbreak. They also came to report on another possible adventure for the cyclist during the Criterium of the Giro d’Italia in Dubai.

However, another leak on November 22 unleashed reconciliation rumors: alleged recent photographs of Bernal with Mafe Motas appeared in a loving attitude. The definitive test that confirms the infidelity occurred in the television program ‘Lo Sé Todo’.

Egan Bernal’s public apology to his ex-girlfriend

In the broadcast, the Ineos runner raised a platform from the ‘Isla Morada’ restaurant, on the outskirts of Bogotá, and publicly apologized to María Fernanda: “What a shame to interrupt dinner, but I had to go up here because I want to publicly apologize, since I publicly screwed up with a woman I love very much, my ex-girlfriend Mafe … I know I screwed up and wanted to apologize for everything I did. I want to tell her that I love her very much and that I am very proud of her. “After the coffee cyclist’s words, his ex-partner will dictate sentence. The outcome, like the rest of the love affair, will soon be known.