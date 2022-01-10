01/10/2022 at 17:17 CET

Colombian Egan Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro, has renewed his contract with Ineos for five more years, so he will remain in the British squad until 2026.

The 24-year-old cyclist from Zipaquirá considers that the new contract is especially “important”, since he considers that his best years will come in the coming seasons.

“It is very important to sign this new contract. I am very happy in this team and proud and I am signing now for my most important years. They will be my best seasons and I want to spend this time at Ineos, “said Bernal.

The Colombian cyclist expressed his illusion to return to the Tour de France after a year of absence, in which he won the Giro d’Italia.

“I really want to go back to the Tour. I skipped the Giro last year, but it seems like it’s been a long time since I’ve been on the Tour. So I am very excited for this year. I want to come back preparing very well, with a good team and being there to really enjoy the race & rdquor ;, he said.

The team’s deputy director, Rod Ellingworth, highlighted the talent of Bernal, called to achieve the greatest achievements in cycling.

“We have seen Egan grow in the last four years with the team. He has shown time and again that he has phenomenal talent and that in tough times he has the courage to stand up, take a chance and fight again. As a teammate you can’t ask for much more than that. This season is going to be very competitive and Egan will be in the fight & rdquor ;.

In 2018, Bernal made the leap from Pro Continental to the WorldTour team with the then Team Sky. Just a year later he won the 2019 Tour de France at the age of 21, which made him the youngest cyclist to achieve the yellow jersey and achieving a historic victory for Colombia for being the first in the Tour.

In 2021 he won the ‘pink jersey’ at the Giro d’Italia and brought victory number 12 for Ineos in a big one.