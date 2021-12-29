12/29/2021 at 10:41 AM CET

The mummified body of an ancient Egyptian pharaoh it has been studied for the first time in millennia after being “unwrapped” digitally. The mummy of Amenhotep I, who ruled from 1525 to 1504 BC. C., was found at a site in Deir el-Bahari 140 years ago. But archaeologists have refrained from opening it to preserve the exquisite mask and bandages.

Computed tomography (CT) scans have now revealed previously unknown information about the pharaoh and his burial. “We were able to see the face of the king who has been cloaked for more than 3,000 years,” said Dr. Sahar Saleem, professor of radiology at the Cairo University School of Medicine and lead author of the study published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine.

He stated that the first thing that caught his attention was how Amenhotep I’s facial features resembled those of his father Ahmose I, the first pharaoh of the 18th dynasty of ancient Egypt, with a narrow chin, a small narrow nose, hair curly and slightly protruding upper teeth. The researchers also established that Amenhotep I was approximately 169 cm tall and was about 35 years old when he died.

For the first time in 3,000 years, the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I was unrolled (digitally). This is what the Egyptian researchers saw. pic.twitter.com/mPhTJmmSWj – Federico Kukso (@fedkukso) December 28, 2021

Dr. Saleem said scans showed he was in very good physical condition and in good health at the time of his death, with no signs of injury or disfigurement due to illness. That suggested that he died as a result of an infection or a virus.