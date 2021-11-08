11/08/2021 at 12:57 CET

Pedro Acosta (Puerto de Mazarrón, 05/25/2004) has revolutionized Moto3, the small category of MotoGP, at the age of 17 and in his first season in the World Championship. The ‘Tiburon de Mazarrón’ has become the emerging star of the two wheels, although for many it is still a stranger. Without social networks or too much social life, the Murcian rider moves in a very small circle and dedicates himself body and soul to the motorcycle. “My father, who is a fisherman, has always taught me that when you want something you have to earn it. I wanted to be a pilot and be a champion and I have worked very hard to achieve it,” he stresses.

Precocious, aggressive, smart, brave and quite irreverent, Pedro Acosta is all that and more. To get to know him a little better, here are some keys:

The beginning

The first time he got on the bike was at the Cartagena circuit. Then he was trained in Fortuna. In the two circuits, the usual training place for pilots in the area, Acosta learned to refine his technique by falling. Debuted at FIM CEV Repsol Championship at just 13 years old, in 2018. In 2020, he finished third in that same championship.

The Red Bull Rookies Cup, a turning point

At FIM CEV RepsoHe brushed the podium at the end of his freshman year, while in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup he was proclaimed runner-up in 2019 and champion in 2020. Despite the result, that was not an easy season, as he broke his leg a few weeks into the season. Success opened the doors to the World Championship when Aki Ajo, KTM and Red Bull decided to bet on him: “A year before I was without a team and I saw myself off the bikes. They gave me an opportunity and a family,” says Pedro, grateful .

Your mentor

Paco Marmol was his discoverer and sports mentor. And as Pedro says, he is also “like my older brother.” Director of the most prestigious driving school in the Murcian community, Marmol boasts of being a prodigy student and especially highlights Pedro’s dedication to his work.

His family

The nickname ‘Jaws’ has a clear origin. Pedro Acosta was born into a family of fishermen from Puerto de Mazarrón. This is how his grandfather and father made their living, who drew the pilot’s first logo: a voracious shark. The family boat, the ‘Peretujo’ was his first ‘sponsor’.

Local hero

His neighbors are proud that Pedro carries the name of Mazarrón around the world and they meet at the Siena bar, next to the football field, to follow his feats at the great prizes. In addition, the Fishermen’s Association of the Murcian town helped him from the beginning, when the family economy did not give for more. For a few months, a flag with the logo of the ‘Tiburon Acosta’ and its number, 37, has been flying at the roundabout at the access to Puerto de Mazarrón.

Their idols

Pedro Acosta’s father has always liked motorcycles. He used to do batches of ‘Sunday’ at Paco Marmol’s school and left the kid there. Pedro was infected with his passion for his idol Kevin Schwantz, who, logically, Pedro never saw run. But this year, on his visit to the Austin circuit, he had the opportunity to meet him personally. He also identifies with Casey Stoner’s riding style-

Her future

Acosta will make the leap to Moto2 with his current team, Reb Bull KTM Ajo. He has committed to KTM for three years, despite the fact that Valentino Rossi, who is retiring this season but will continue in the World Championship in 2022 at the helm of his VR46 team, wanted to sign him and was willing to pay a compensation clause close to half a million of euros.

The second youngest champion in history

Pedro Acosta has been proclaimed world champion in his first season in the World Cup and in the absence of a grand prize to be disputed. His title at Portimao has left him without a precocity record for just one day: Loris Capirossi was the youngest champion in history in his first 125cc season in 1990 at 17 years and 165 days. Pedro has achieved his title with 17 years and 166 days. At 16 years and 342 days old, Pedro became the youngest rider in history to achieve three consecutive victories, taking that record away from Marco Melandri (17 years and 29 days).

