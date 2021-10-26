10/26/2021 at 4:23 PM CEST

The Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP Half Marathon It has the privilege of being the only race that currently holds the women’s and men’s world records in its distance, but not only that. The 21K organized by the SD Roadrunner has eight of the 10 best men’s half-marathon records in history and three in the women’s ranking.

Thus, the time of Kibiwott Kandie in the 2020 Elite Edition, is still valid as ‘world record’ with his unbeatable 57:32. After him, second, third and fourth place are for Jacob Kiplimo (57:37), Rhonex Kipruto (57:49) and Alexander Mutiso (57:59), all achieved in Valencia Ciudad del Running in 2020.

In sixth and seventh place, today’s marks of Abel kipchumba (58:07) and Rhonex Kipruto (58:09), respectively, in eighth that of Philemon Kiplimo (58:11) in the Elite Edition and they close the ranking at 58:26 Daniel Mateiko of this Sunday.

The chrono of Abel kipchumba It was also the best world record of 2021, improving on the record he had since September in Herzogenaurach, Germany (58:48). In fact, the first seven classified in Valencia last Sunday improved that record.

Much more than a female world record

In the women’s category, Valencia takes the top two positions on the podium thanks to the world record of Letesenbet Gidey in the 30th edition of the Valencia Half Marathon and the 1:02:52 Yalemzerf Yehualaw –Which has also broken the previous best world record– with 1:03:51. In addition, in eighth place we find Joyciline Jepkosgei which in 2017 achieved the world record in this race with 1:04:51.

In addition, the sum of the mark of the male winner and the female winner is the best ever obtained in the same race, 2h00: 59 (58:07 + 1:02:52), beating the joint time of the Elite Edition of 2020 ( 2h02: 50).

Best national brands

Regarding national records, four were broken, specifically those of Germany for men, with Amanal petros (1:00:09); the male Djibouti with Ibrahim Hassan (1:00:10), –beating the mythical record of Ahmed Salah Hussein more than two decades ago–; the male Maltese thanks to Dillon cassar (1:06:11); and that of Sweden feminine with Sarah lahti (1:08:17).

There were also more Spaniards under 1h03: 00 than ever in history, seven, and eleven under 1h05: 00.

MEN’S WORLD RANKING

1 – 57:32 Kibiwott KANDIE KEN Valencia (ESP) 06 DEC 2020

2 – 57:37 Jacob KIPLIMO UGA Valencia (ESP) 06 DEC 2020

3 – 57:49 Rhonex KIPRUTO KEN Valencia (ESP) 06 DEC 2020

4 – 57:59 Alexander MUTISO KEN Valencia (ESP) 06 DEC 2020

5 – 58:01 Geoffrey KAMWOROR KEN Copenhagen (DEN) SEP 15, 2019

6 – 58:07 Abel KIPCHUMBA KEN Valencia (ESP) 24 OCT 2021

7 – 58:09 Rhonex KIPRUTO KEN Valencia (ESP) 24 OCT 2021

8 – 58:11 Philemon KIPLIMO KEN Valencia (ESP) 06 DEC 2020

9 – 58:23 Zersenay TADESE ERI Lisbon (POR) 21 MAR 2010

10 – 58:26 Daniel MATEIKO KEN Valencia (ESP) 24 OCT 2021

FEMALE WORLD RANKING

1 – 1:02:52 Letesenbet GIDEY ETH Valencia (ESP) 24 OCT 2021

2 – 1:03:51 Yalemzerf YEHUALAW ETH Valencia (ESP) 24 OCT 2021

3 – 1:04:02 Ruth CHEPNGETICH KEN Istanbul (TUR) 04 APR 2021

4- – 1:04:31 Ababel YESHANEH ETH Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) 21 FEB 2020

5 – 1:04:40 Yalemzerf YEHUALAW ETH Istanbul (TUR) 04 APR 2021

6 – 1:04:46 Yalemzerf YEHUALAW ETH New Delhi (IND) 29 NOV 2020

7 – 1:04:49 Brigid KOSGEI KEN Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) 21 FEB 2020

8 – 1:04:51 Joyciline JEPKOSGEI KEN Valencia (ESP) 22 OCT 2017

9 – 1:04:51 Hellen OBIRI KEN Istanbul (TUR) 04 APR 2021

10 – 1:04:52 Joyciline JEPKOSGEI KEN Prague (CZE) 01 APR 2017