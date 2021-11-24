Updated on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – 13:02

Eight out of ten children’s cookies “are unhealthy” and have the “lowest possible” rating by the front labeling algorithm NutriScore due to its high content of sugar, saturated fat, flour and additives.

This is revealed by a study by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) carried out within the framework of the Healthy Eating Project for small consumers and according to which 253 of the 305 analyzed children’s cookies have a D or E on NutriScore, “the lowest possible”, given that, on average, one out of every three grams of these products are “directly sugars” and the rest, saturated fats, refined flours and additives, according to the association in a statement on Tuesday.

Only 15 cookies have an A or B rating and it is “normally”, according to OCU, the traditional Mara-type cookies without added sugars, but with sweeteners, which, he regretted, “tend to be the least palatable for children.”

For the organization, the “excess” of sugar is the “aspect that most weighs down” its nutritional value and, after insisting that, on average, one out of every three grams of this type of cookies is directly sugar, he pointed out that those that they exclude it, they are usually replaced by polyalcohols, a type of sweetener whose consumption can have laxative effects, especially in children, due to their low body weight.

Along with this, he criticized that saturated fats can add another third of the weight, and they are joined by refined flours, aromas and all kinds of additives. In addition, the little fiber they have, 3%, is usually added, as well as possible minerals and vitamins, “unnecessary”, according to the organization, if a “varied and balanced” diet is followed.

OCCASIONAL CONSUMPTION

In light of these results, the OCU warned that the consumption of cookies should be “occasional and in small quantities”, even in the case of those that have a nutritional value A or B, since it is about “ultra-processed products with a wide variety of additives”.

In his opinion, the “ideal” is to “substitute” them for whole wheat bread with olive oil, cheese, vegetable spreadable cream or tomato and he defended that even a piece of whole wheat bread with a couple of ounces of dark chocolate, with a minimum of 70 % cocoa, “it is healthier” and that natural fruit and nuts, without frying or salting, “could also be present”.

