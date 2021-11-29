11/29/2021

Act. At 10:48 CET

.

The National Police has detained eight people in the provinces of Almería, Barcelona, ​​Córdoba, Girona, Madrid, Seville and Toledo for alleged possession and distribution of child sexual exploitation material through an instant messaging application.

One of those arrested was the coach of a Girona basketball team for minors between 13 and 14 years old and, although the registry of his domicile found more than 39 gigabytes of pornographic material, the analysis did not find evidence of self-production of content or indications that any of the kids with whom he had close contact was in danger.

During the operation, the agents have intervened thirteen mobile phones, two tablets, three hard drives, a USB memory, a laptop and a desktop computer, the police reported in a note.

An arrest has been made in each of the provinces and two individuals have been arrested in Barcelona.

The investigations began when the agents, through Europol, received information about various investigations carried out by the Canadian Mounted Police, for the alleged commission of crimes of prostitution and corruption of minors.

In this information, it was alerted of events that were taking place in Spain and that constituted crimes of distribution and possession of child sexual exploitation material through a social network.

It was the company responsible for the social network who made the complaint And as usual when it detects an image or video file with child pornography content, it blocked and deleted the account immediately.

As a result of the complaints, eight users located in Spain who shared this material through the social network were identified and they were detained.

The National Police has detected that in recent years the distribution of child pornography through social networks is becoming one of the most widespread modes by pedophiles to exchange such files quickly and immediately.