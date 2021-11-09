11/09/2021 at 21:04 CET

Arnau montserrat

Leaving homework for the last day is usually not a good deal. Europe distributes 13 tickets to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. 10 directly and three that are won in the repechage. Of the ten direct flights chartered for the World Cup, two already have an owner. Germany and Denmark got the job done and they will live calmly a double qualifying day that can leave more than one ‘top’ team on the ground. At least for now.

To resolve doubts, in the event of a tie on points, first send the goal difference, then the goals scored and finally the direct confrontations. In alphabetical order, in Group A, Portugal. Cristiano and company are now second in the group behind Serbia, which has one more game. The Portuguese meet Ireland first and will have an absolute final against Serbia on the last day. A point separates them, both depend on themselves.

Obviously Spain is at risk with an all or nothing against Sweden on the last day. The two teams have their first engagement tomorrow.

Italy, life or death

Make no plans on Friday at 8:45 p.m. The current European champion hosts Switzerland at home. Those of Mancini are leaders with the same points as the Swiss. They tied at zero in the first round match. Whoever wins will be virtually guaranteed a pass to Qatar. If this is not Italy, the alarms may go off. They were no longer in Russia 2018.

In Group I, England can stamp their ticket this Friday. The 1966 world champion team depends on itself and by beating Albania at Wembley, combined with an unlikely Polish puncture against Andorra, it would give the three lions first place. Otherwise, a draw against San Marino would be enough for them on the last day and San Marino has not won since 2004. Lewandowski looks like a repechage.

They will finish off the first match day France, Belgium and the Netherlands next Saturday. The reigning world and Nations League champions have a three-point margin with Ukraine. They meet Kazakhstan first, bottom of Group D. They have one game less than the Ukrainians but must win to qualify on Saturday. Why? Well, because Finland is also in the equation. They have one game less but they will not be able to catch up with ‘les bleus’ if they beat the Kazakhs at home.

Belgium, in Group E, has it done. They lacked the final signature in the past break. Roberto Martínez’s men are leaders with a five-point margin over the Czech Republic and on top of that, they have one game less in the locker. But the Czechs are not the rival, they can no longer catch up with them. Wales still has remote options.

The Netherlands of Memphis and De Jong are not so easy. They are leaders, they depend on them but they only have two points of margin with the Norway of an injured Haaland. The faces are seen in the last day. First, Montenegro.