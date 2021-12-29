12/29/2021 at 8:26 PM CET

This Wednesday Eight years have passed since Michael Schumacher’s accident while skiing in the Alps French and changed the life of the German pilot forever. The fall caused serious brain damage and his life has been a mystery ever since.

The news about the state of health of the ‘Kaiser’ comes by dropper. It is known that he has been out of the coma into which he was induced for more than six years and that lives in his mansion on Lake Geneva in Geneva (Switzerland).

A documentary about his figure released in 2021 by the Neftlix platform, however, has allowed us to know a little more about what the life of ‘Schumi’ is like since that fateful December 29, 2013. Throughout it they speak, for example, his wife Corinna and his son Mick, also a Formula 1 driver.

“It was just bad luck, the worst in life. It’s always terrible when you ask yourself why this is happening to Michael or to us: Why couldn’t it be otherwise? Of course I miss him, every day and not only me but also the children, the family, his father, everyone around him misses him, but he is still here and that gives us all strength. We are together, we live at home together and we do what we can so that Michael is the best he can be and that he feels our family bond. Whatever happens, I will do everything I can, “says his wife.

“Since the accident, those experiences, those moments that I imagine many others have with their parents, are no longer there. I think that’s a bit unfair. Dad and I understand each other in a different way now, simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsports.. We have a lot more to talk about and at least that’s where my head is most of the time. That’s when I think, I would give up everything just to have that & rdquor ;, explains his son Mick, who confesses that the bond with his father has improved.