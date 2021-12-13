12/13/2021

On at 18:18 CET

Once the group stage and the draw is over the pairings for the knockout stages of the Champions League, are already known every day in which the KO tournament will be played

As has become customary in recent editions, both the first leg and the second leg of the round of 16 will be played in two different weeks, there are four dates for this first phase.

Once the winning teams are known, the Champions returns to organize a draw to designate the final table of the competition.

In the quarters the day is unified again, as well as in the semifinals. The final of the Champions League of this season 2021-22 will be played on May 28 in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

These are the dates to reach the final in Saint Petersburg:

Round of 16, first leg:

Sporting Club de Portugal – Manchester City

PSG – Real Madrid

FC Salzburg – Bayern Munich

Inter Milan – Liverpool FC

Chelsea FC – LOSC Lille

Villarreal – Juventus

Benfica – Ajax

Atlético de Madrid – Manchester United

Round of 16, second leg:

Bayern Munich – FC Salzburg

Liverpool – Inter Milan

Manchester City – Sporting Club de Portugal

Real Madrid – PSG

Ajax – Benfica

Manchester United – Atlético de Madrid

LOSC Lille – Chelsea

Juventus – Villarreal

Quarterfinal and semi-final draw: March 18

Quarter-finals, first leg: April 5/6Quarter-finals, second leg: April 12/13Semifinals, first leg: April 26/27Semifinals, second leg: May 3/4Final: May 28