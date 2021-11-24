

Einstein’s text broke the auction record for an autographed scientific document.

From the handwriting of Albert Einstein, a manuscript with calculations made by the scientist while trying to formulate his Theory of Relativity was sold at auction for just over $ 12 million.

The sale, held this mates at Christie’s auction house in Paris, broke the record auction of an autographed scientific document.

It is one of the two articles that show the work of the physicist in his great scientific advance.

The Theory of the relativity, published in 1915, transformed humanity’s understanding of space, time, and gravity.

It shed light on aspects of astrophysics, such as the birth of the universe, planetary orbits, and black holes.

The manuscript with his calculations was prepared between 1913 and 1914 by Einstein and his Swiss colleague Michele Besso, who kept the document.

Christie’s auction house praised Besso for her forward thinking in saving the manuscript.

“Einstein is someone who took very few notes, so the mere fact that the manuscript survived and reached us already makes him extraordinary,” said Vincent Belloy, an expert at the auction house.

The works contain calculations with black pen and, according to Belloy, show a series of errors in the path that Einstein followed in formulating his theory.

Christie’s said the sale “attracted collectors from around the world who recognized the importance of the document.”

However, the buyer’s name for the 54-page document has not been disclosed.

Last May, a letter written by Einstein containing the most famous equation in the theory, E = mc², sold for more than $ 1.2 million.

