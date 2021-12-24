12/24/2021 at 2:41 PM CET

Javier Flores

Anna fibla has noted that Chaler’s statement “does not change anything & rdquor ;. For the TSV leader, who acknowledged that she was still personally affected, “it seems that the Socialist Party dissociates itself from the facts and that they think that everything should remain personal. It’s not like that. We maintain what we said at a press conference: either Chaler resigns or is dismissed or we will not continue in the government team. I cannot have this man as a partner in the government, so the decision is made by the executive of the PSPV of Vinaròs or the mayor & rdquor ;.

Regarding whether you have spoken to the mayor, Guillem AlsinaHe said that on the same day the invisible friend “told me not to take it the wrong way, that it was a joke, and on the day of the press conference (Thursday) I warned him beforehand that we were going to request Chaler’s dismissal and he told me that if he did so he would kick me out of the government team. He didn’t even ask me to sit down and talk about it. Nothing & rdquor ;.

For her part, Alsina indicated that no decision has yet been made on Chaler’s dismissal and that on Thursday there was a meeting of the executive, to which the councilor for Urbanism and Sports could not attend when he was out of the city until December 30. “This has made things difficult, and when he comes back we will sit with him and make decisions& rdquor ;, he pointed out.

There was no laugh

Alsina assured that the gift “was totally personal & rdquor; and that “nobody knew who had touched whom nor did we know what one had given to the other until they opened & rdquor ;. The mayor also wanted to underline that “what Fibla has said about laughter is categorically false& rdquor ;.

He added that he apologized to her the same night of the invisible friend, also on behalf of his municipal group, pointing out that the fact had nothing to do with the party and that it was something personal. “The fact is very serious, and that is why we are going to study this issue with the local executive and when Chaler returns we will make the appropriate decisions & rdquor ;, he concluded.