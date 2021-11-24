11/24/2021 at 4:57 PM CET

Andrea Zambrano (Founder of AEIOU Coaching for Parents)

“Either you pick up your toys or we don’t go to the park.” This is what you usually get when your child refuses to pick up the toys that he has scattered around the room. And I’ll be honest, this is what I was about to release to my son (2 years old) when once again (let’s say picking up is not his thing) he refused to put away the cars he had taken out of his box.

How to get your child to pick up toys without resorting to blackmail

Well, I’m going to tell you what I finally decided to do the other day before one more episode of “I don’t think to collect & rdquor ;. If something is clear to me, it is that punishing, threatening, yelling or getting angry does not usually work. The worse the child feels, the less willing they are to do what they are supposed to do. In other words, the more you get into the “force / impose & rdquor; The more control you lose over the situation (and I am not criticizing these attitudes in which I also fall from time to time, what I say is that they do not work for me).

Go ahead, that day in question had time (important fact because without time we prioritize the short term and what I am telling you does not work). What I did in response to Mateo’s refusal to pick up (and at the first impulse to get angry and think “the same again? Either you pick up or we run out of park! & Rdquor;) was connect with him and not get into the typical pulse of seeing who can do more.

“If something is clear to me, it is that punishing, threatening, yelling or getting angry does not usually work. The worse the child feels, the less willing he is to do what he is supposed to do”

Andrea Zambrano

This is important because Mateo, as soon as he detects a situation of this type, gets nervous and closes completely to do what he is told. What’s more, if you hurry me I’ll tell you that it almost started to do the opposite & mldr ;. Anyway, I took it and sat it on my lap calmly. He started driving a car through my head as if it were a highway. I “followed the roll & rdquor; and I chose to enjoy that game moment with him. That allowed me to connect with him and open a communication channel between us. Our relationship flowed and, consequently, everything around us as well.

Once connected (and I insist that this is the most important thing), I said: “Mateo, we are going to go to the park and first we have to pick up. I will help you& rdquor ;. Playing games, I made up a song to collect together and we celebrated each car that got into its box. Mateo was delighted to do it! And in 15 minutes we had everything collected, and the best: with our relationship intact! The next day, the same thing happened, but this time it took us less to collect. And the next, a little less & mldr; so let’s get into the habit!

Put the focus on the solution

Keep in mind that if you are in a hurry, this does not work. And it certainly CANNOT be done every time. However, we can often find moments to connect and strengthen our relationship with our children. Putting the focus on the solution is much more effective than putting it on the problem.

And I end this post with a small reflection that haunts me these days. We are facing a new paradigm of everything: professional, social, business and of course, also educational How do we know? Because what worked before, now no longer works. Or have you not noticed that children react differently from how we did? They need different things and say things that leave us with our eyes wide open & mldr;

“We are facing a new paradigm of everything: professional, social, business and of course, also educational. And what worked before, now no longer works”

Andrea Zambrano

So, if the old does not work when it comes to educating, what do we do from now on? There is the block where we find the majority of teachers, teachers, parents, etc & mldr;

Thus was born “AEIOU & rdquor; a method based on the new educational paradigm that values ​​connection before authority; puts the focus on the solution before the problem; and considers children complete persons and with their own resources.