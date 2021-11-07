

Eiza González attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ ‘Bloodshot’ in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Amy Sussman / .

No doubt the death of Octavio Ocaña left an immense void throughout Mexico City and to a large part of the cast who had the pleasure of working with him in various television productions. One of the celebrities who could not miss sharing an emotional message on their social networks was the Mexican actress Eiza González, who had the honor of sharing a screen with him originally from Villahermosa, Tabasco, in the telenovela ‘Lola, once upon a time’.

The 31-year-old interpreter said on her Twitter account that she still “It is difficult for him to assimilate the death of Octavio Ocaña” and he dedicated an emotional message to his remembered partner after learning of his tragic loss. “I’ve been trying to digest the news about Octavio for several days. I want to share that my time with him at Lola was incredibly special, as he and I spent a lot of time together. Including his family. What happened fills me with sadness and I still can’t assimilate it, Eiza González expressed in her first tweet.

I’ve been trying to digest the terrible news about Octavio for several days. I want to share that my time with him at Lola was incredibly special since he and I spent a lot of time together. Including your family. What happened fills me with sadness and I still can’t assimilate it – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) November 7, 2021

Likewise, Eiza González published another tweet with a tender photo where she is seen sharing a pleasant moment with Octavio Ocaña, being a 9-year-old boy through a scene filmed from the telenovela ‘Lola, once upon a time’. The Mexican actress accompanied the photograph with words full of nostalgia and condolences. “I hope that God has him in his glory and my heart goes out to his beautiful family. I am so sorry for this loss and they are in my thoughts and heart. RIP My dear louse“, He finished.

I hope that God has him in his glory and my heart goes out to his beautiful family. I am so sorry for this loss and it is in my thoughts and heart. ❤️ RIP My dear louse 💕 pic.twitter.com/2OJLe7r5A7 – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) November 7, 2021

Octavio Ocaña died last Saturday, October 30 at the age of 22 when he was accidentally hit by a bullet, when he crashed his truck while fleeing from the Cuautitlán Izcalli police who were pursuing him, according to reports released by the Attorney General’s Office. Justice of the State of Mexico (FGJEM). In addition, this same entity ruled that the young man was drunk while driving the vehicle and he had traces of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a chemical derived from cannabis, in his blood.

It is also known that people have organized various marches in tribute to the actor Octavio Ocaña during this Sunday. Some will take place in Cuautitlán Izcalli, a municipality in the State of Mexico where the death occurred, while others plan to depart from the Angel of Independence located in Mexico City.

Octavio Ocaña won the affection of the Mexican public for his portrayal of Benito Rivers in the Televisa series ‘Vecinos’, which was produced by Eugenio Derbez.

Keep reading: