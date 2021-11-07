Eiza González could play Carmen Campuzano in bioseries | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous actress and model Mexican Carmen Campuzano is planning a bioseries and wants the actress and Mexican sing Eiza Gonzalez interpret it, a news that has many shocked.

That’s right, the story of Carmen Campuzano, her success, her addictions and her rehabilitation could reach television, and there is already talk that to star in the bioseries they could hire Eiza González.

As you may remember, the Mexican actress is dedicated to her career in Hollywood, however, it could represent a great challenge in her career to play one of the most famous Mexican models in history.

At least that is how Carmen Campuzano left the possibility open, when they asked her about Eiza González as a possible protagonist.

Excited, the model did not rule it out, however, she assured that she has not yet spoken with the actress, so the casting would remain open.

Note that I have not had contact with her, we still have to see who the person is, “he told ‘Everything for women’.

There is no doubt that the beauty of Eiza González could equal that of Carmen Campuzano, who walked the most important catwalks and her face even reached the most unreachable magazines in the fashion industry in the 90s.

However, her addictions led to what she calls a “dark parenthesis” from which she has been able to recover.

She even makes fun of herself like memes, and now claims that from being “drunk, lonely and devastated”, she is now “magical, ethereal and unattainable”.

As you may recall, the model in 2007 was run over on the Picacho-Ajusco highway, when she got out of a taxi for feeling sick to her stomach, being hit by a vehicle that was traveling at that time.

Unfortunately, the incident caused several fractures and blows to his entire body and face, which put his life at risk.

During 2019 he attended the American television program Botched, where renowned plastic surgeons reconstruct what was caused by poorly performed operations or physical problems.

And during the broadcast he assured that the nose had been damaged for life, due to a car accident.

The x-rays performed on that occasion revealed screws, supports and implant that were in the nose, but the absence of a nasal septum, so they indicated there was no way to help him.