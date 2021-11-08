Eiza Gonzalez shared a heartfelt farewell message to the actor on his social networks Octavio Ocaña, who passed away on October 29 in a police chase on the outskirts of Mexico City. From Hollywood, the actress said the last goodbye to Octavio, who was known for his character as ‘Benito Rivers’ in the Mexican series Vecinos (Televisa). The movie star dedicated some emotional words to him and confessed that, despite the fact that a week has passed since his departure, it was still difficult for him to assimilate Octavio’s death.

On her Twitter account, the Bloodshot actress wrote: “I’ve been trying to digest the terrible news about Octavio for several days. I want to share that my time with him at Lola was incredibly special as he and I spent a lot of time together. Including your family. What happened fills me with sadness and I still can’t assimilate it ”.

González, 31, continued: “I hope that God has him in his glory and my heart goes out to his beautiful family. I am so sorry for this loss and they are in my thoughts and heart. RIP My dear louse ”.

Years ago, before Eiza came to Hollywood, she starred in one of the most successful youth and children’s soap operas, Lola, once upon a time (2007), and it was in this production that she coincided with Octavio; she was already a teenager, while he was just a child. Along with her farewell message, Eiza added a photograph in which Octavio, in his role as Otto Von Ferdinand, appears in her arms. In fiction Eiza was Lola, who took care of the young Von Ferdinand.

Another actor close to Eiza also loses his life

The world of soap operas dressed in mourning last Sunday, November 7, when the death of the actor was reported Enrique Rocha, who lost his life at age 81. Although the causes of his death were not disclosed, it turned out that he may have suffered a heart attack. His remains were veiled in Mexico, with his closest friends and family.