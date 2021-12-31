Since her beginnings in acting, the potential that Eiza González demonstrated has led her to internationalize her career in a way that very few ever imagined, to such a degree that she was part of the Hollywood elite.

And is that at 31 years of age, the star has become the face of international brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Bulgari to name a few, as well as working alongside great personalities.

His talent and Latin beauty have ripped the hearts of handsome men from the world of entertainment and sports such as Timothée Chalamet and even the star of the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo.

But without a doubt, her talent has positioned her as one of the most sought-after actresses on the big screen, where for many years Salma Hayek remained alone, but now Eiza is the new promise.

And it is that her bearing and physical attractiveness have given her the opportunity to get into the skin of great women who made an indelible mark on the world, such as María Félix and Cleopatra herself.

Latin cleopatra

The 31-year-old actress continues to surprise as she passes through the red carpets, and what better way to close the year than by paying a small tribute to the last ruler of Egypt’s Ptolemaic dynasty.

And it is that outside and within her country of origin, Cleopatra to date remains a true symbol of feminism and power to this date, because her unique beauty and way of leading have placed her at the top.

As expected, the Mexican wants to follow in the footsteps of the great Egyptian empress, and it was on the red carpet of the Fashion Awards 2021, held at the Royal Albert Hallen London.

Eiza González stole the glances of all those present with an elegant outfit that made her one of the best dressed, with a suit from Paco Rabanne’s Spring 2022 collection, which was characterized by an eclectic style with a patterned top and a skirt of sequin.

Like any good ambassador, the 31-year-old star opted for an elegant Bvlgari necklace and headpiece, a perfect look with Jennifer Chamandi sandals.

Maria Felix

The famous “Baby Driver” actress shared since last August that she was chosen to give life to a true diva of the golden cinema in Mexico, María Félix.

‘This is one of the most exciting moments of my life. I’ve always wanted to tell a story that introduces women who need to be known, Latina women. María was a pioneer of the feminist movement that helped lay the foundations for future pioneers… ”.

It is worth mentioning that this role has been highly criticized since its announcement, but Eiza has ignored his haters and is preparing for this film.

